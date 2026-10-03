Empire Paving Completes Large-Scale Commercial Terminal Repaving Without Interrupting Client Operations

MENAFN - GetNews)"Commercial Asphalt Paving Cleveland"Empire Paving completed a large-scale asphalt repaving project at an active Northeast Ohio commercial terminal - sequencing the work in phases so the facility stayed fully operational throughout, and delivering the finished pavement on schedule despite mid-project surprises.

CLEVELAND, OH - October 3, 2026 - Empire Paving, Northeast Ohio's leading commercial and industrial paving contractor, recently completed a large-scale asphalt repaving project at an active commercial terminal - delivering the finished pavement on schedule while the facility continued full operations throughout construction.

For the client, shutting the terminal down was not an option. Empire Paving's crew, led by site foreman Fred, planned and sequenced the repaving in phases to keep day-to-day operations moving, and held the completion date even after encountering unexpected conditions on site - a common reality on commercial pavement that has carried heavy traffic loads for years.

"Fred and the crew at Empire did a large repaving job at our terminal in August. We had to continue our operations during the project and they worked with us on that and still finished the project on time despite a few surprises. We're very happy with the finished product," said David Summers, the terminal's operator.

The project reflects Empire Paving's core specialty: commercial and industrial asphalt work for operating facilities - terminals, logistics sites, manufacturing campuses, and large parking lots - where downtime carries a real cost. By phasing the work, coordinating around active traffic, and committing to a firm schedule, Empire Paving repaves high-use pavement with minimal disruption to the businesses relying on it.

"When a client can't stop working, the schedule and the plan matter as much as the pavement itself," said a spokesperson for Empire Paving. "We build the phasing around their operations, and we hold the date we commit to."

Empire Paving offers free, no-obligation estimates for all commercial and industrial asphalt paving, resurfacing, and parking lot maintenance projects across Greater Cleveland and Northeast Ohio.

Learn more about Empire Paving's commercial paving services at

About Empire Paving

Empire Paving is Northeast Ohio's leading commercial and industrial asphalt paving contractor, serving businesses, property managers, and industrial facility operators across Cuyahoga, Summit, Lake, Lorain, and Geauga Counties. The company specializes in commercial parking lot construction, asphalt milling and resurfacing, industrial paving, concrete construction, and sewer and drainage work. Empire Paving is fully licensed, bonded, and insured, and maintains a 5-star Google rating. Free estimates available.