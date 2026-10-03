Retinaclear Flags Counterfeit Concerns After Review Of 1,842 Support Cases

MENAFN - GetNews) RetinaClear says 60.6% of customer-support cases from July through September involved products bought from sellers it does not work with, and that 152 buyers who asked it to check their purchase could not be matched to its order records.

Aurora, Colorado, United States - October 03, 2026 - RetinaClear, the maker of a dietary supplement, today shared the results of an internal review of its customer-support cases amid concerns about counterfeit and unauthorized products sold under its name, and reminded buyers that its product is sold only through its official website.

The review, completed Oct. 1, looked at 1,842 customer-support cases opened between July 1 and Sept. 30 that concerned product authenticity, order fulfillment, refund eligibility, product appearance or where a product had been bought. In 1,116 of those cases, or 60.6%, customers said they had purchased the product somewhere other than the company's official website.

RetinaClear said it does not sell through third-party sellers, resellers or marketplace stores, and that products bought from those sources cannot be traced to its own order records.

The company said it first contacted customers about the issue on Sept. 24. Since then, 643 people have reached out to its support team to confirm where their product came from. Of those, 491 were matched to orders placed through the official website, and 152 could not be matched to the company's fulfillment records.

The review also identified 540 online listings using the RetinaClear name that the company said it had not authorized. RetinaClear said it began submitting intellectual property reports for those listings through the marketplaces' brand-owner programs on Sept. 23.

"What concerned us wasn't simply the number of listings. It was the number of customers contacting our team about products we had never sold or fulfilled," said Dr. Ethan Mercer, vice president of product research and development at RetinaClear. "Once that pattern became clear, we felt customers needed to hear directly from us."

According to the company, genuine RetinaClear comes in a 30-capsule bottle, is made in the United States in a GMP-certified facility, and is sold only through the official RetinaClear website, where orders are covered by a 60-day money-back guarantee. Buyers who are unsure where their bottle came from can contact the company at....

The company said the same review also looked at how RetinaClear is described on websites, articles and listings, including pricing and product information, and that it plans to share those findings separately.

About RetinaClear

RetinaClear is a wellness brand based in Aurora, Colorado. The company sells its product directly to customers through its official website. Its mission is to give customers a clear, verifiable way to buy its product and to reach the company directly with any questions about their order.