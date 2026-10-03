Malawi, Kenya, Eswatini Bring State Ambitions To African Mining Week (AMW) 2026'S National Mining Companies Forum

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State-owned mining companies from Malawi, Kenya and Eswatini will bring their respective project and investment priorities to the National Mining Companies Forum – taking place during African Mining Week (AMW) this October. Their participation strengthens the event's focus on mobilizing capital for African-led mineral development, supporting the transition from resource potential to bankable projects and domestic value addition.

Malawi Mining Investment Company (MAMICO) joins the conference as the country seeks to convert a broad mineral endowment into a stronger pipeline of commercially viable mining and processing projects. The country is targeting opportunities across gold, graphite, rare earths, limestone and other strategic minerals, with growing emphasis on geological de-risking, feasibility work and domestic value addition.

These opportunities are backed by a recent roadmap launched by the Malawian government and the World Bank. The roadmap projects up to $30 billion generated from mineral exports between 2026 and 2040, highlighting the scale of opportunity across the market. MAMICO's participation at the AMW forum reflects a commitment to reaching this ambition. CEO Leonard Kalindekafe will lead a large delegation of representatives to the event.

Kenya's National Mining Corporation's (NAMICO) participation in the forum comes as the country targets an increase in mining's contribution to GDP to 10% by 2030. Kenya is positioning copper, chromite, gold, fluorspar, rare earths and other strategic minerals as part of a wider push to expand domestic mining, beneficiation and downstream processing.

These opportunities are backed by the draft Minerals, Mining and Beneficiation Policy 2026, alongside a growing pipeline of projects. The West Kenya Gold Project is advancing toward development, while six international companies are competing to develop the Mrima Hill Niobium and Rare Earth Project. Kenya is also advancing the Migori Tailings Project and renewed fluorspar activity in the Kerio Valley. NAMICO's participation at the AMW forum reflects its role in supporting this investment drive through state-backed partnerships and joint ventures. CEO Joseph Kitilit will lead the corporation's delegation to the event.

Eswatini will use the AMW Forum to spotlight a renewed push to expand its mining industry through exploration and development across coal, gold, iron ore and other mineral resources. In July, the government confirmed that it had secured a mining partner to begin formal gold extraction, with plans for domestically produced gold to be purchased by the state and held as part of the country's national reserves. Eswatini has also allocated E6.13 million for follow-up surveys and feasibility work on mineral targets identified through its geological survey program. These initiatives are expected to feature prominently at AMW 2026 as Eswatini Solid Minerals Company joins the National Mining Companies Forum.

Taking place on the final day of AMW 2026, the National Mining Companies Forum examines how state-owned institutions are positioning themselves as commercial partners capable of driving projects, mobilizing capital and leading domestic beneficiation. Sessions will tackle various themes, from Building Investable Pipelines for National Mining Companies to The Investor's Lens: Capital Readiness and Financing NMC Projects to Critical Minerals and Regional Value Chains: The Beneficiation Imperative.

By bringing companies such as MAMICO, NAMICO and Eswatini Solid Minerals Company directly into discussions with capital providers and technical partners, the forum will provide a platform for national mining companies to showcase opportunities, establish partnerships and move African mineral projects from geological potential toward investment and development.

AMW 2026 takes place October 14-16 under the theme Mining the Future: Unearthing Africa's Full Mineral Value. For more information, visit

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.