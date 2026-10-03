Ghana: President Mahama Tours Flooded Communities In Hohoe Donates Relief Items

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

President John Dramani Mahama on Friday donated relief items to complement ongoing humanitarian support for victims of the flood that hit seven communities in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region.

This follows continuous rainfall in neighbouring Togo, which caused the Dayi River to overflow its banks and flood low-lying areas, particularly the Hohoe Zongo and other riverside communities.

The items, including over 2,500 (25kg) bags of rice, bags of maize, mattresses, mats, boxes of tinned fish, cooking oil, washing powder, roofing sheets, sanitary pads, tissue paper, mosquito coil, plastic buckets, plastic basins, and baby diapers, were received by the regional Minister, James Gunu, on behalf of a post-flood committee.

In brief remarks before presenting the items, the President sympathised with the affected victims and acknowledged the efforts of the Zongo community leadership, the Member of Parliament, the MCE, and all who have supported the relief efforts.

He noted that climate change is leading to extreme weather patterns, making rainfall difficult to predict.

President Mahama, who also met with some victims during a visit to affected homes in Hohoe Zongo, announced that Dzata Cement has donated 5,000 bags for distribution to those whose buildings were affected.

President Mahama extended the sympathies of his wife, Lordina. He was relieved to learn that the Hohoe Adabraka Hospital, renovated, expanded, and equipped by Mrs Mahama and her Lordina Foundation, was not affected by the floods.

Preliminary data from NADMO shows that 5,140 residents have been displaced and 412 houses damaged across the various communities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, Republic of Ghana.--br- src="" alt="The Presidency, Republic of Ghana" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo