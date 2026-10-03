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President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Iraq


2026-10-03 06:02:39
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Nizar Amedi, President of the Republic of Iraq.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you, and through you, all your people on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Iraq and convey my best wishes.

I believe that we will make joint efforts to further strengthen Azerbaijan-Iraq interstate relations and expand our cooperation in line with the interests of our friendly peoples.

On such a joyous day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Iraq," the letter reads.

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Trend News Agency

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