President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Iraq
"Dear Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you, and through you, all your people on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Iraq and convey my best wishes.
I believe that we will make joint efforts to further strengthen Azerbaijan-Iraq interstate relations and expand our cooperation in line with the interests of our friendly peoples.
On such a joyous day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Iraq," the letter reads.
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