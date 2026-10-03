BJP Asks Bengal Grassroots Units To Keep 'Clean Accounts', Flags Dubious Donations

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 3 (IANS) The West Bengal state leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) directed its booth, Mandal, and district committees to maintain strict records of all income and expenditures, issuing a firm "clean accounts" directive across its grassroots organisational framework.

The state leadership has instructed these committees to follow proper accounting procedures and regularly update the next higher organisational level about their financial records. The directions are aimed at ensuring greater transparency in the handling of party funds across the organisational structure.

A state committee member said the heads of lower-level committees had also been cautioned against accepting donations from people with shady or doubtful backgrounds.

“Each level of committees will be responsible for updating the immediately higher level on certain things, such as the source of funds and the amount of money spent under each head. Through such instructions, the message is loud and clear that no compromise will be made on financial opacity or funds acquired through corruption,” a state committee member said.

He said the Mandal and district committees had been asked to immediately submit detailed accounts of income and expenditure from May 4 to the end of September.

The 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results were declared on May 4, with the BJP securing a majority and forming the government in the state.

BJP sources claimed that the directions followed complaints that a section of local-level leaders and party workers were allegedly getting involved in corrupt practices.

The BJP organises several programmes at Mandal and district levels, involving expenditure from organisational funds.

“There are chances of funds being defalcated in the expenditure on such programmes. That is why details of expenditure will have to be reported periodically to the higher levels, enabling them to scrutinise the accounts. The top leadership has instructed that transparency should be maintained in the party's income and expenditure at the grassroots level,” the state committee member said.

The party's state leadership has also prepared a level-wise reporting format for monitoring the accounts.

“The booth-level committees will report their income and expenditure to their immediate higher Mandal Committee. The Mandal Committee heads, after compiling the reports from the booth-level committees, will forward them to the district committee concerned. The district chief will, in due course, report them to the state committee,” the state committee member said.

The instructions come as the BJP strengthens its organisational structure in West Bengal and seeks tighter financial oversight across its grassroots network.