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Israeli Strikes Kill Palestinians as Gaza Ceasefire Violations Continue
(MENAFN) Five Palestinians were killed and six others injured in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to local and medical sources, amid continued violations of a ceasefire that has been in place since October 2025.
Four women, including two Christians, and a young man were among those killed when an Israeli airstrike struck a residential apartment in western Gaza City, according to a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital.
Local residents and eyewitnesses said Israeli warplanes fired at least two missiles at an apartment inside the Asala residential building early Saturday. The strike destroyed the targeted apartment and caused extensive damage to surrounding homes.
The bombardment also triggered a fire at the site, adding to the damage caused by the airstrike.
In northeastern Gaza City, Israeli forces also carried out a demolition operation targeting buildings and other facilities in areas under their control east of the Tuffah neighborhood, according to local sources.
Further south, Israeli artillery reportedly carried out heavy shelling in areas south and east of Khan Younis as well as north of Rafah. Witnesses also reported intense gunfire in the affected areas.
In central Gaza, Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire on areas located east of the Bureij refugee camp, according to local reports.
The latest attacks came amid continuing allegations of ceasefire violations. Gaza’s Health Ministry said that, as of Thursday, Israeli violations of the agreement had killed at least 1,439 Palestinians and injured another 5,052.
The ministry’s figures also said that since the conflict began in October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured across the Gaza Strip.
Palestinian figures further indicate that approximately 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure has been destroyed since the start of the war, leaving widespread damage across residential, public and essential service facilities.
Four women, including two Christians, and a young man were among those killed when an Israeli airstrike struck a residential apartment in western Gaza City, according to a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital.
Local residents and eyewitnesses said Israeli warplanes fired at least two missiles at an apartment inside the Asala residential building early Saturday. The strike destroyed the targeted apartment and caused extensive damage to surrounding homes.
The bombardment also triggered a fire at the site, adding to the damage caused by the airstrike.
In northeastern Gaza City, Israeli forces also carried out a demolition operation targeting buildings and other facilities in areas under their control east of the Tuffah neighborhood, according to local sources.
Further south, Israeli artillery reportedly carried out heavy shelling in areas south and east of Khan Younis as well as north of Rafah. Witnesses also reported intense gunfire in the affected areas.
In central Gaza, Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire on areas located east of the Bureij refugee camp, according to local reports.
The latest attacks came amid continuing allegations of ceasefire violations. Gaza’s Health Ministry said that, as of Thursday, Israeli violations of the agreement had killed at least 1,439 Palestinians and injured another 5,052.
The ministry’s figures also said that since the conflict began in October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured across the Gaza Strip.
Palestinian figures further indicate that approximately 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure has been destroyed since the start of the war, leaving widespread damage across residential, public and essential service facilities.
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