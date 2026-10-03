Bengal MLA Bayron Biswas Sustains Severe Burns After Fire Breaks Out At His Home

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 3 (IANS) West Bengal's sitting MLA from Sagardighi constituency, Bayron Biswas, suffered severe burns after a major fire broke out at his residence in Dhulian, Murshidabad, on Saturday.

The two-time Trinamool Congress legislator was initially admitted to a nearby nursing home owned by him, but was later shifted to Murshidabad Medical College & Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

Hospital sources said Biswas was in a critical condition. The fire reportedly broke out while the MLA was at home, leaving him seriously injured. The exact cause of the blaze has not yet been established. Police and state fire services officials have started an investigation.

The incident triggered concern in Sagardighi and Dhulian, with a large number of people gathering outside the MLA's residence following the fire.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari expressed concern over the incident and said he would enquire about Biswas' medical condition. He also said necessary instructions would be issued to ensure that the MLA receives the best possible medical care.

Biswas is currently associated with the Ritabrata Banerjee-led rebel faction of the Trinamool Congress, which has been allotted the name Democratic Trinamool Congress amid the ongoing dispute over the party's identity.

The Election Commission has assigned separate names and symbols to rival factions following the split that occurred soon after the TMC lost the Assembly elections earlier this year.

Biswas first won the Sagardighi seat in a 2023 bypoll as the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Front-supported Congress candidate. Soon after his victory, he joined the Trinamool Congress in the presence of then party general secretary and Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Despite switching parties, Biswas officially remained a Congress legislator in the records of the West Bengal Assembly for the rest of the term, which ended in 2026.

The Trinamool Congress fielded Biswas from Sagardighi in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, where he defeated BJP candidate Tapas Kumar Chakraborty by 34,260 votes. Biswas secured 90,781 votes against Chakraborty's 56,521.