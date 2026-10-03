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Israeli Strike on Gaza City Flat Kills 5 Palestinians Despite Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Israeli forces killed five Palestinians and wounded six more across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, the latest deaths under a ceasefire that has been in place since October 2025.
The deadliest attack hit a residential apartment in western Gaza City. A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital told media that the dead included four women, two of them Christians, and a young man.
Local sources and eyewitnesses said Israeli warplanes fired at least two missiles at an apartment in the Asala residential building in the early hours of Saturday. The strikes destroyed the unit, severely damaged neighboring homes and set off a fire.
Elsewhere in Gaza City, local sources reported that the Israeli army demolished buildings and facilities in areas it controls east of the Tuffah neighborhood, in the northeast.
In the south, eyewitnesses described intense artillery shelling south and east of Khan Younis and north of Rafah, along with heavy gunfire. In central Gaza, Israeli military vehicles fired heavily on areas east of the Bureij refugee camp.
Israeli breaches of the truce had killed at least 1,439 Palestinians and injured 5,052 as of Thursday, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
Since October 2023, Israel has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 in the territory, according to Palestinian figures. Around 90% of Gaza's infrastructure has been destroyed.
The deadliest attack hit a residential apartment in western Gaza City. A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital told media that the dead included four women, two of them Christians, and a young man.
Local sources and eyewitnesses said Israeli warplanes fired at least two missiles at an apartment in the Asala residential building in the early hours of Saturday. The strikes destroyed the unit, severely damaged neighboring homes and set off a fire.
Elsewhere in Gaza City, local sources reported that the Israeli army demolished buildings and facilities in areas it controls east of the Tuffah neighborhood, in the northeast.
In the south, eyewitnesses described intense artillery shelling south and east of Khan Younis and north of Rafah, along with heavy gunfire. In central Gaza, Israeli military vehicles fired heavily on areas east of the Bureij refugee camp.
Israeli breaches of the truce had killed at least 1,439 Palestinians and injured 5,052 as of Thursday, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
Since October 2023, Israel has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 in the territory, according to Palestinian figures. Around 90% of Gaza's infrastructure has been destroyed.
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