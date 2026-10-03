Noida Supernova Tragedy: Gurugram Man Jumps From 43Rd Floor, Videos Show Bystanders Trying To Save Him

A young man died after jumping from a high floor of the Supernova complex in Noida's Sector 94. police said, the deceased has been identified as Sambhav Jain, a resident of IMT Manesar in Gurugram, Haryana. The incident took place at the Aspira building of Supernova, where Jain had reportedly come to stay alone for a day. Police received information that a man had fallen from the building's balcony and immediately reached the spot. Videos of him jumping from the high-rise building as people try to save him have surfaced online.

Trigger Warning: Videos below contain disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.

#नोयडा की सुपर नोवा बिल्डिंग की 43वीं मंजिल से एक युवक ने कूदकर की खुदकुशी...* twitter/q03Qv7S2fp

- Ram Babu Journalist (@rambabu935gmai1) October 3, 2026

Before jumping off the balcony of the 40th floor, people also tried to persuade the man and hold on to him to save him. twitter/IIQo3SXzSn

- News Matrix (@NewsMatrixIND) October 3, 2026

#नोएडा: सेक्टर-126 थाना क्षेत्र के सेक्टर-94 स्थित सुपरनोवा बिल्डिंग की 42वें फ्लोर से कूदकर एक युवक ने की आत्महत्या। जानकारी के अनुसार बगल मे काम कर रहे AC मेकेनिक बचाने की कोशिश की लेकिन असफल रहा। twitter/k6csh4udIM

- The Lucknow Times (@thelucknowtimes) October 3, 2026

Police examine circumstances surrounding death

According to police, people and security personnel present at the complex tried to intervene and save the man after noticing what was happening. However, their efforts were unsuccessful.

Police said initial inquiries indicated that Jain had been under considerable mental stress. Reports also suggest that he had been facing financial difficulties and had been away from home for around four days.

Investigators are examining a chat between Jain and his father as part of the inquiry. However, police have not reached a final conclusion about what led to his death.

Officials said it would be premature to link the death to any single reason while the investigation is still underway.

CCTV footage, forensic evidence being checked

Personnel from the Sector 126 police station visited the scene and questioned people who were present at the time of the incident. A forensic team also examined the location and collected relevant evidence.

Police are checking CCTV footage from the building and surrounding areas to establish the sequence of events.

Investigators are also trying to establish how Jain had booked the accommodation and under whose name the stay was registered. His identity documents and other details are being examined. Police are further investigating why Jain came to Noida and whether he was supposed to meet anyone there.

The police have informed Jain's family about the incident. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Officials said the post-mortem findings, CCTV footage, forensic evidence and other information gathered during the investigation will help establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

While reports of financial problems and mental stress have emerged during the initial inquiry, police are examining all possible aspects of the case before determining what led to the incident.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the 'DISHA' helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)