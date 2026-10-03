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UAE Probe Says Flydubai Co-Pilot Attempted Terrorist Act
(MENAFN) An investigation by the United Arab Emirates into a violent incident aboard a Flydubai flight has concluded that the aircraft’s co-pilot attempted to carry out a “terrorist act” by attacking the captain with a crash axe, the country’s attorney general said.
UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif al-Shamsi said the co-pilot involved in Wednesday’s incident used an axe kept inside the cockpit for emergency situations in an attempt to assault the captain and take control of the aircraft.
Al-Shamsi said the investigation remains underway and will examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the motives behind the actions and any related connections.
The ongoing investigation will “uncover all the circumstances of the incident, its motives, and related connections," al-Shamsi said in a statement.
He added that authorities would release their final findings after all necessary investigative and legal procedures had been completed.
The incident occurred aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073, which was carrying 174 passengers from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Following the disturbance in the cockpit, the aircraft was authorized to make an emergency landing at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
The flight was diverted safely to Saudi Arabia after the crew managed to secure the aircraft during the incident.
Flydubai had previously confirmed that "an altercation occurred in the flight deck" and said members of the crew secured the aircraft before the emergency diversion.
Authorities in the UAE are continuing to investigate the incident as they work to establish the full sequence of events and determine the circumstances surrounding the co-pilot’s alleged actions.
UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif al-Shamsi said the co-pilot involved in Wednesday’s incident used an axe kept inside the cockpit for emergency situations in an attempt to assault the captain and take control of the aircraft.
Al-Shamsi said the investigation remains underway and will examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the motives behind the actions and any related connections.
The ongoing investigation will “uncover all the circumstances of the incident, its motives, and related connections," al-Shamsi said in a statement.
He added that authorities would release their final findings after all necessary investigative and legal procedures had been completed.
The incident occurred aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073, which was carrying 174 passengers from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Following the disturbance in the cockpit, the aircraft was authorized to make an emergency landing at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
The flight was diverted safely to Saudi Arabia after the crew managed to secure the aircraft during the incident.
Flydubai had previously confirmed that "an altercation occurred in the flight deck" and said members of the crew secured the aircraft before the emergency diversion.
Authorities in the UAE are continuing to investigate the incident as they work to establish the full sequence of events and determine the circumstances surrounding the co-pilot’s alleged actions.
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