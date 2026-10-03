403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Overnight Russia-Ukraine Strikes Injure Several People Across Both Sides
(MENAFN) At least four people were injured in overnight attacks exchanged between Russia and Ukraine, with strikes reported in areas on both sides of the border, officials said Saturday.
In Ukraine, four people sustained injuries after a Russian drone attack struck the town of Hostomel, northwest of Kyiv, according to Kyiv regional military administration head Timur Tkachenko.
The capital also came under attack, with Russian forces targeting the Pivnichnyi Bridge for the third consecutive day, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
“Traffic across the bridge from the Left Bank to the Right Bank has currently been blocked,” Klitschko said, adding that the strike damaged sections of the road surface as well as overhead trolleybus lines.
Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed that it had carried out overnight attacks against targets in Ukraine. The ministry said its forces struck Ukrainian infrastructure along with a maritime vessel that it alleged was being used to support Ukrainian military activities.
According to the ministry, Russian drones targeted the Pivnichnyi road bridge spanning the Dnieper River in Kyiv. It also said an attack hit a logistics facility in Hostomel that was allegedly being used to store supplies for Ukrainian forces.
The ministry further reported a strike against a dry cargo vessel carrying what it described as dual-use goods toward the port of Odesa.
Meanwhile, Russian authorities reported damage and injuries following a Ukrainian attack in the Kaluga region. Regional Gov. Vladislav Shapsha said “several people” suffered minor injuries after apartment buildings and private homes were damaged.
Russia’s Defense Ministry also claimed that its forces intercepted 218 Ukrainian drones over multiple Russian regions, Crimea, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.
The attacks come as both countries continue to exchange strikes amid the ongoing war, with infrastructure, military-related facilities and residential areas among the locations affected.
Independent verification of the claims made by either side remains difficult because of the continuing conflict and restrictions on access to affected areas.
In Ukraine, four people sustained injuries after a Russian drone attack struck the town of Hostomel, northwest of Kyiv, according to Kyiv regional military administration head Timur Tkachenko.
The capital also came under attack, with Russian forces targeting the Pivnichnyi Bridge for the third consecutive day, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
“Traffic across the bridge from the Left Bank to the Right Bank has currently been blocked,” Klitschko said, adding that the strike damaged sections of the road surface as well as overhead trolleybus lines.
Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed that it had carried out overnight attacks against targets in Ukraine. The ministry said its forces struck Ukrainian infrastructure along with a maritime vessel that it alleged was being used to support Ukrainian military activities.
According to the ministry, Russian drones targeted the Pivnichnyi road bridge spanning the Dnieper River in Kyiv. It also said an attack hit a logistics facility in Hostomel that was allegedly being used to store supplies for Ukrainian forces.
The ministry further reported a strike against a dry cargo vessel carrying what it described as dual-use goods toward the port of Odesa.
Meanwhile, Russian authorities reported damage and injuries following a Ukrainian attack in the Kaluga region. Regional Gov. Vladislav Shapsha said “several people” suffered minor injuries after apartment buildings and private homes were damaged.
Russia’s Defense Ministry also claimed that its forces intercepted 218 Ukrainian drones over multiple Russian regions, Crimea, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.
The attacks come as both countries continue to exchange strikes amid the ongoing war, with infrastructure, military-related facilities and residential areas among the locations affected.
Independent verification of the claims made by either side remains difficult because of the continuing conflict and restrictions on access to affected areas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment