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Yemeni Army Reports Dozens of Operations Against Houthi Positions in Taiz
(MENAFN) The Yemeni army said Saturday that its forces had conducted 71 operations against Houthi positions and military activity in Taiz province in southwestern Yemen, amid renewed fighting between government forces and the group.
"Our armed forces carried out 71 precise targeting operations against combat gatherings, military buildups, and reinforcements belonging to the terrorist Houthi militia" in Taiz, army spokesman Col. Majed Abdullah al-Nuzaili said in a statement on X.
According to the army, the operations targeted several locations across the province, including al-Aqrood, Sama’, al-Ahkum, al-Akboush, Jabal Rasin, Jabal Jardad, Bani Omar, Bani Bakari, al-Kaawash, and al-Athawir.
Al-Nuzaili said the military actions were directed at Houthi combat formations, reinforcements and other military activity in the targeted areas. He claimed the operations destroyed several vehicles used for transportation and logistical support.
The army spokesman also said that Houthi fighters had been "neutralized" during the operations and that the attacks weakened the group’s ability to maintain its military formations and continue fighting. He did not provide figures for casualties among Houthi forces.
The Houthis had not issued an immediate response to the Yemeni army’s account.
The latest developments come as fighting has intensified in Taiz, where government forces and the Houthis have engaged in renewed clashes across several fronts. The escalation has included artillery exchanges, ground fighting and reported air operations targeting Houthi positions.
On Friday, six civilians, including two children and a woman, were injured after Houthi artillery fire struck residential areas in central Taiz, according to local reports.
The Yemeni army also reported heavy clashes with Houthi forces on the northern front of Taiz city on the same day. It did not provide further details about the fighting or the casualties resulting from the confrontations.
The army separately said it had conducted dozens of airstrikes against Houthi movements, reinforcements, gatherings and positions in different parts of Taiz province as government forces sought to disrupt the group’s military activity.
Meanwhile, Yemen’s Interior Ministry announced the death of Mohammed al-Khawlani, chief of staff of the ministry’s Emergency Forces Brigade. He was killed during clashes with Houthi forces on the al-Kadha front in Taiz.
The renewed violence is part of a broader escalation that began in July and has become the most serious round of fighting in the area since the relative calm that followed the April 2022 truce.
The latest clashes have increased pressure on civilians in Taiz, where residential areas have been affected by the fighting and where military activity continues across multiple fronts.
"Our armed forces carried out 71 precise targeting operations against combat gatherings, military buildups, and reinforcements belonging to the terrorist Houthi militia" in Taiz, army spokesman Col. Majed Abdullah al-Nuzaili said in a statement on X.
According to the army, the operations targeted several locations across the province, including al-Aqrood, Sama’, al-Ahkum, al-Akboush, Jabal Rasin, Jabal Jardad, Bani Omar, Bani Bakari, al-Kaawash, and al-Athawir.
Al-Nuzaili said the military actions were directed at Houthi combat formations, reinforcements and other military activity in the targeted areas. He claimed the operations destroyed several vehicles used for transportation and logistical support.
The army spokesman also said that Houthi fighters had been "neutralized" during the operations and that the attacks weakened the group’s ability to maintain its military formations and continue fighting. He did not provide figures for casualties among Houthi forces.
The Houthis had not issued an immediate response to the Yemeni army’s account.
The latest developments come as fighting has intensified in Taiz, where government forces and the Houthis have engaged in renewed clashes across several fronts. The escalation has included artillery exchanges, ground fighting and reported air operations targeting Houthi positions.
On Friday, six civilians, including two children and a woman, were injured after Houthi artillery fire struck residential areas in central Taiz, according to local reports.
The Yemeni army also reported heavy clashes with Houthi forces on the northern front of Taiz city on the same day. It did not provide further details about the fighting or the casualties resulting from the confrontations.
The army separately said it had conducted dozens of airstrikes against Houthi movements, reinforcements, gatherings and positions in different parts of Taiz province as government forces sought to disrupt the group’s military activity.
Meanwhile, Yemen’s Interior Ministry announced the death of Mohammed al-Khawlani, chief of staff of the ministry’s Emergency Forces Brigade. He was killed during clashes with Houthi forces on the al-Kadha front in Taiz.
The renewed violence is part of a broader escalation that began in July and has become the most serious round of fighting in the area since the relative calm that followed the April 2022 truce.
The latest clashes have increased pressure on civilians in Taiz, where residential areas have been affected by the fighting and where military activity continues across multiple fronts.
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