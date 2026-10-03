Jim Cramer Warns Q3 'Earnings Deluge' May Not Be As Strong As Previous Quarter - 'Much More Difficult Backdrop'



Cramer's warning comes against a mixed market backdrop, with the S & P 500 having posted declines in three of the past four weeks, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has declined in four of the past five weeks.

The Nasdaq Composite has been the exception, posting back-to-back weekly gains as AI and technology stocks continue to provide concentrated market leadership. Cramer stressed that investors can still make money in the current environment, but said doing so will be more difficult than it has been.

Jim Cramer warned investors Friday to brace for a potentially tougher third-quarter (Q3) earnings season, saying rising interest rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing fight against inflation have created a more challenging backdrop for corporate results.

Cramer's warning comes as major U.S. banks prepare to kick off the Q3 earnings cycle on Oct. 14, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), Citigroup Inc. (C) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) among the first major companies to report.

Cramer Warns Of A Tougher Q3 Earnings Season

Cramer said investors should not expect the same strength they have become accustomed to.

“We're on the verge of the earnings deluge and, this time, I don't think we'll be getting the kind of strong numbers that we've become accustomed to,” Cramer said on Friday on CNBC's“Mad Money.”

Cramer's warning comes against a mixed market backdrop, with the S & P 500 having posted declines in three of the past four weeks, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has declined in four of the past five weeks. The Nasdaq Composite has been the exception, posting back-to-back weekly gains as AI and technology stocks continue to provide concentrated market leadership.

“Thanks to rising rates and [a Federal Reserve] that's determined to bring down inflation, we've got a much more difficult backdrop coming up for earnings season,” Cramer said.

However, data from the CME FedWatch tool shows that the odds of a 25 basis point rate hike in the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting later this month are 22.1%.

Cramer stressed that investors can still make money in the current environment, but said doing so will be more difficult than it has been.

“I'm not saying it's impossible to make money owning stocks in this environment, but it's certainly a lot harder than it used to be,” he said.

Marvell Investor Day Could Be A Key AI Test

Despite his broader caution, Cramer sees an important event on Tuesday when Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) holds its investor day.

The semiconductor company, which develops custom AI chips and networking technology, is expected to provide updated long-term targets under CEO Matt Murphy. Cramer said the presentation could highlight how deeply Marvell is becoming embedded in the massive data-center buildout driven by AI.

“I bet his presentation will be very strong, with big reverberations throughout the hyperscaler world,” he added.

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams is another key event on Cramer's calendar. Williams previously said there was“no need for urgency” regarding the next rate hike.

Cramer said investors will be listening closely to Williams' next remarks following Friday's weak September jobs report, looking for clues about how the latest labor-market data could affect the Fed's policy path.

During the after-hours session on Friday, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S & P 500 index, rose 0.03%; the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) was flat; and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) rose 0.12%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits toward the S & P 500 ETF was in the 'extremely bullish' territory at the time of writing.

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