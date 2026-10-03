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Boiler Explosion Kills Workers, Injures Others at Indian Pharmaceutical Facility
(MENAFN) At least five workers were killed and 10 others seriously injured after a boiler exploded at a private pharmaceutical company in Sri City, an integrated business hub and special economic zone in Andhra Pradesh in southern India, according to local reports.
The explosion occurred at the company’s facility, prompting an immediate emergency response as rescue teams and other personnel were sent to the site to assist those affected and assess the situation.
Several workers were reportedly caught in the incident, with the blast resulting in multiple fatalities and serious injuries. The injured were taken for medical treatment as emergency responders worked at the facility following the explosion.
Rescue and emergency teams were deployed to the site shortly after the incident was reported. Authorities were expected to continue operations at the facility while assessing the circumstances surrounding the blast and determining the extent of the damage.
The incident has raised concerns about safety conditions at the industrial facility, particularly given the use of boilers and other equipment associated with pharmaceutical manufacturing operations. Further details about what caused the explosion had not immediately been released.
Andhra Pradesh State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha is expected to visit the site following the deadly incident. The visit is expected to provide an opportunity for authorities to assess the situation directly and review the response to the explosion.
Officials are also expected to gather further information about the victims, the condition of those injured and the circumstances that led to the boiler failure. Authorities may conduct additional inspections as part of efforts to establish how the incident occurred and whether further safety measures are required.
Sri City is a major industrial and business destination in Andhra Pradesh, hosting companies from several sectors, including manufacturing and pharmaceuticals. The explosion has therefore drawn attention to workplace safety at industrial facilities operating within the area.
The explosion occurred at the company’s facility, prompting an immediate emergency response as rescue teams and other personnel were sent to the site to assist those affected and assess the situation.
Several workers were reportedly caught in the incident, with the blast resulting in multiple fatalities and serious injuries. The injured were taken for medical treatment as emergency responders worked at the facility following the explosion.
Rescue and emergency teams were deployed to the site shortly after the incident was reported. Authorities were expected to continue operations at the facility while assessing the circumstances surrounding the blast and determining the extent of the damage.
The incident has raised concerns about safety conditions at the industrial facility, particularly given the use of boilers and other equipment associated with pharmaceutical manufacturing operations. Further details about what caused the explosion had not immediately been released.
Andhra Pradesh State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha is expected to visit the site following the deadly incident. The visit is expected to provide an opportunity for authorities to assess the situation directly and review the response to the explosion.
Officials are also expected to gather further information about the victims, the condition of those injured and the circumstances that led to the boiler failure. Authorities may conduct additional inspections as part of efforts to establish how the incident occurred and whether further safety measures are required.
Sri City is a major industrial and business destination in Andhra Pradesh, hosting companies from several sectors, including manufacturing and pharmaceuticals. The explosion has therefore drawn attention to workplace safety at industrial facilities operating within the area.
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