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Russian Nuclear Fuel Arrives in Bangladesh for Rooppur Plant
(MENAFN) A cargo aircraft carrying uranium fuel from Russia for Bangladesh’s first nuclear power facility arrived in Dhaka late Friday, officials said.
The shipment landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport before being transported under security protection toward the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, where the fuel will be used.
State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M. Rashiduzzaman Millat confirmed the arrival and said police along with other security agencies had taken the required measures to protect the shipment throughout its transfer to the plant.
Bangladesh received its first nuclear fuel shipment in 2023, but progress on the project subsequently slowed amid political instability in the country and broader international developments.
The latest delivery had originally been expected to arrive from Russia on Thursday. However, logistical difficulties, including the inability to obtain authorization to fly through Pakistani airspace, delayed the shipment.
Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom has said the remaining fuel required for the Rooppur facility will be delivered by December.
The plant consists of two reactors with a combined generation capacity of 2,400 megawatts. Officials expect electricity generated by Rooppur to begin entering Bangladesh’s national grid before the end of the year.
Situated about 160 kilometers (99.4 miles) from Dhaka, the project is being developed with Russian financial and technical support under an agreement reached between the two countries in 2015.
The two-reactor facility has an estimated cost of around $12.65 billion, with Russia providing major loans to finance the project.
The shipment landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport before being transported under security protection toward the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, where the fuel will be used.
State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M. Rashiduzzaman Millat confirmed the arrival and said police along with other security agencies had taken the required measures to protect the shipment throughout its transfer to the plant.
Bangladesh received its first nuclear fuel shipment in 2023, but progress on the project subsequently slowed amid political instability in the country and broader international developments.
The latest delivery had originally been expected to arrive from Russia on Thursday. However, logistical difficulties, including the inability to obtain authorization to fly through Pakistani airspace, delayed the shipment.
Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom has said the remaining fuel required for the Rooppur facility will be delivered by December.
The plant consists of two reactors with a combined generation capacity of 2,400 megawatts. Officials expect electricity generated by Rooppur to begin entering Bangladesh’s national grid before the end of the year.
Situated about 160 kilometers (99.4 miles) from Dhaka, the project is being developed with Russian financial and technical support under an agreement reached between the two countries in 2015.
The two-reactor facility has an estimated cost of around $12.65 billion, with Russia providing major loans to finance the project.
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