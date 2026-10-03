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Pentagon Orders Election-Year Standdown to Facilitate Military Voting
(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has instructed military commanders and supervisors to organize a one-day pause in normal activities this month to allow service members to cast their ballots, with the measure set to be repeated during future election years.
In a video message, Hegseth said the standdown must be held by Oct. 15 and would become a recurring practice during election years. The measure comes ahead of the Nov. 3 congressional midterm elections, while absentee and mail-in voting allow many military personnel to vote before election day.
"We're not telling you who to vote for, but we will give you every opportunity to do so," Hegseth said.
He noted that troops stationed outside their home states can encounter practical challenges when requesting, completing, and returning absentee ballots while serving away from their usual residences.
"So, take that day to fill out your absentee ballot, help your family members do the same, or go to the polling place yourself and exercise your right to vote," he said.
Hegseth referred to a 2021 order from then-Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that temporarily paused military activities as part of an effort to address extremism, presenting it as a precedent for the new initiative.
He characterized the measure as part of what he described as a "new and apolitical" Defense Department under President Donald Trump. He said the objective was to ensure military personnel have sufficient opportunity to exercise their voting rights.
"It's about time we prioritize that in this department, and we're fixing it right here, right now," he added.
In a video message, Hegseth said the standdown must be held by Oct. 15 and would become a recurring practice during election years. The measure comes ahead of the Nov. 3 congressional midterm elections, while absentee and mail-in voting allow many military personnel to vote before election day.
"We're not telling you who to vote for, but we will give you every opportunity to do so," Hegseth said.
He noted that troops stationed outside their home states can encounter practical challenges when requesting, completing, and returning absentee ballots while serving away from their usual residences.
"So, take that day to fill out your absentee ballot, help your family members do the same, or go to the polling place yourself and exercise your right to vote," he said.
Hegseth referred to a 2021 order from then-Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that temporarily paused military activities as part of an effort to address extremism, presenting it as a precedent for the new initiative.
He characterized the measure as part of what he described as a "new and apolitical" Defense Department under President Donald Trump. He said the objective was to ensure military personnel have sufficient opportunity to exercise their voting rights.
"It's about time we prioritize that in this department, and we're fixing it right here, right now," he added.
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