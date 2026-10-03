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Moldova Reports Russian Aerial Weapons Enter Airspace, Explode on Territory
(MENAFN) Moldovan President Maia Sandu said five Russian aerial weapons, including Banderol missiles and drones, entered Moldova’s airspace before exploding in different locations across the country.
Sandu warned that Russia’s military operations against neighboring Ukraine are increasingly posing risks to Moldova.
“Moscow is putting lives at risk across Europe and must be stopped,” she wrote on X.
Moldova’s Foreign Ministry separately "strongly condemned" the reported airspace violation. The ministry said fragments of drones were discovered in several areas, including outside Causeni near Dubovca, between Delacau and Puhaceni, as well as near Crocmaz, where the incident reportedly sparked a vegetation fire and damaged property.
“Russia's war against Ukraine continues to pose concrete threats to our country and to the security of the entire region,” the ministry said.
Russia had not immediately responded to Moldova’s allegations.
The latest incident came days after Moldova summoned the Russian ambassador in Chisinau to deliver a formal protest over three drones that reportedly entered the country’s airspace in one day.
According to the ministry, two of those drones crashed and exploded inside Moldova. It also said that the country’s airspace had been breached eight times during the preceding seven days.
Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Ozerov rejected the accusations, saying Chisinau had disregarded Moscow’s proposals for a joint investigation into incidents involving drones that fell on Moldovan territory.
"We are fed up with unsubstantiated accusations,” he told state-run news agency Tass, after visiting the Moldovan Foreign Ministry. “We have received no evidence that the drone is of Russian origin.”
The reports come amid a broader series of complaints from European countries over alleged Russian drone incursions into their airspace. Moscow has rejected such allegations.
Sandu warned that Russia’s military operations against neighboring Ukraine are increasingly posing risks to Moldova.
“Moscow is putting lives at risk across Europe and must be stopped,” she wrote on X.
Moldova’s Foreign Ministry separately "strongly condemned" the reported airspace violation. The ministry said fragments of drones were discovered in several areas, including outside Causeni near Dubovca, between Delacau and Puhaceni, as well as near Crocmaz, where the incident reportedly sparked a vegetation fire and damaged property.
“Russia's war against Ukraine continues to pose concrete threats to our country and to the security of the entire region,” the ministry said.
Russia had not immediately responded to Moldova’s allegations.
The latest incident came days after Moldova summoned the Russian ambassador in Chisinau to deliver a formal protest over three drones that reportedly entered the country’s airspace in one day.
According to the ministry, two of those drones crashed and exploded inside Moldova. It also said that the country’s airspace had been breached eight times during the preceding seven days.
Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Ozerov rejected the accusations, saying Chisinau had disregarded Moscow’s proposals for a joint investigation into incidents involving drones that fell on Moldovan territory.
"We are fed up with unsubstantiated accusations,” he told state-run news agency Tass, after visiting the Moldovan Foreign Ministry. “We have received no evidence that the drone is of Russian origin.”
The reports come amid a broader series of complaints from European countries over alleged Russian drone incursions into their airspace. Moscow has rejected such allegations.
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