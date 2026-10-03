PM Modi To Inaugurate Prernasthal, Unveil Gautam Buddha Statue In Baramati On November 3: Sharad Pawar

MENAFN - IANS) Baramati, Oct 3 (IANS) The NCP(SP) President, Sharad Pawar, on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Baramati on November 3 to inaugurate 'Prernasthal' and unveil a 9-foot-tall and 4-tonne statue of Gautam Buddha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit to Baramati has been rescheduled to November 3.

Sharad Pawar officially confirmed the revised itinerary during a press conference on Saturday, following a communication update from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The Prime Minister was previously scheduled to visit on October 24.

Sharad Pawar told reporters that PM Modi will arrive at the airport at 10:00 a.m. and head straight to the Vidya Pratishthan campus. He will inaugurate 'Prernasthal' and unveil a 4-tonne statue of Gautam Buddha depicted in a specific 'hastamudra'. Pawar is the President and Founder of Vidya Pratishthan.

The Prime Minister will tour an art enclosure surrounding the statue and featuring 5.9-foot paintings of prominent social reformers, visionary leaders, and historical figures who shaped Maharashtra and India, including Ahilyabai Holkar, Savitribai Phule, Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, Sayajirao Gaekwad, Mahatma Gandhi, Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil, Annabhau Sathe, Yashwantrao Chavan and Shardabai Pawar.

According to Pawar, PM Modi will inspect the newly-established Artificial Intelligence (AI) Institute at Vidya Pratishthan, view a technical presentation, and interact directly with students demonstrating AI initiatives and youth-led startups.

At 11:45 a.m., formal speeches will take place on the main grounds, featuring remarks by Vidya Pratishthan Vice President Pravin Prabhune, Sharad Pawar, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thereafter, PM Modi will conclude his scheduled events at 12:10 p.m. and depart for his next engagement.

Sharad Pawar confirmed that invitations have been extended to key political leaders, industrialists, and dignitaries. They include Maharashtra Governor, CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, MPs Supriya Sule and Parth Pawar, Representatives of Microsoft and the Head of Oxford University, Cyrus Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India, Baba Kalyani of Bharat Forge, Vijay Shirke, Dr Anil Kakodkar, and the Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Ltd head Vivek Sawant.