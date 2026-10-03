Gujarat ST Corporation To Upgrade Toilet Blocks At 56 Bus Stations

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 3 (IANS) The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) has launched a special drive to repair and upgrade toilet blocks at 56 bus stations across the state, with all identified works scheduled to be completed within the next eight to 12 months.

The initiative, undertaken under Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, is aimed at improving basic passenger facilities, particularly cleanliness and sanitation at ST bus stations.

Of the 56 bus stations identified for the work, repairs have already been completed at six -- Savarkundla, Vansda, Dhandhuka, Umrala, Palitana and Dhasa.

Work is currently underway at another 17 bus stations, while repairs and upgradation at the remaining 33 stations are planned to be completed over the next eight to 12 months.“Providing better facilities to passengers is our priority,” Sanghavi said.

The corporation had earlier conducted a survey of basic facilities at bus stations and subsequently prepared a 'Bus Station Basic Facility Upgradation Plan'.

The latest drive focuses on toilet blocks that require repairs or modernisation, with the corporation citing the need for adequate sanitation and basic facilities for daily and long-distance passengers, women and senior citizens.

The planned works include plumbing repairs, replacement of urinals and WC pans, replacement of doors and windows, new flooring, electrical work, improved drainage systems and painting.

Depending on the requirements of individual bus stations, the corporation plans to add around 25 urinals, 20 general WCs and about 25 women's WCs as part of the upgradation.

Alongside the physical improvements, a QR code-based 'Musafir Seva Setu' application is being made operational at all ST bus stations.

The system will allow passengers to register complaints related to infrastructure and cleanliness in real time.

The corporation said the initiative is intended to address deficiencies identified at individual stations while improving access to basic facilities for passengers using the state's ST network.