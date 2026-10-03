Delhi Police Trace 80 Missing Persons, Including 22 Children, Under Operation Milap

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) The South-West District Police have traced 80 missing persons, including 22 missing or kidnapped children and 58 adults, and safely reunited them with their families under 'Operation Milap' between September 1 and September 30, an official statement said on Saturday.

According to police, search operations were launched immediately after reports of missing persons were received. Teams conducted local enquiries, checked CCTV footage and displayed photographs of the missing persons at auto stands, e-rickshaw stands, bus stands and railway stations.

Enquiries were also conducted with bus drivers, conductors and vendors to trace the movements of the missing individuals. Local informers were also involved in the searches, while records of nearby police stations and hospitals were examined.

Police said these coordinated efforts resulted in the tracing and safe reunion of 80 missing persons during September. The recoveries included 22 children and 58 adults.

At R.K. Puram police station, teams traced one missing or kidnapped minor boy and three missing men. South Campus police traced two missing or kidnapped minor girls. Vasant Kunj North teams recovered three missing adults, including two men and one woman.

Vasant Kunj South police traced one missing or kidnapped minor girl and six missing adults, comprising two men and four women. Kapashera police traced five missing minor girls and 11 missing adults, including four men and seven women.

Palam Village police recovered three missing or kidnapped minor boys and seven missing adults, including one man and six women. Sagarpur police traced 12 missing adults, comprising four men and eight women.

Sarojini Nagar police traced two missing or kidnapped children, a boy and a girl, along with four missing adults. S.J. Enclave police recovered two missing or kidnapped children, a boy and a girl, and two missing men.

Kishangarh police traced one missing or kidnapped minor girl and five missing adults, including two men and three women. The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), South-West District, traced five missing or kidnapped children, including one boy and four girls, along with five missing adults.

Police said some of those traced during the operation had been missing for several years. The recoveries included one man who had been missing since 2021, one minor boy missing since 2024, and two adults missing since 2025. The remaining 76 persons had gone missing in 2026.

The South-West District Police said that a total of 1,229 missing persons, including 318 children and 911 adults, have been traced during the year from January 1 to September 30, 2026.

Under Operation Milap, the police said their teams continued to focus on prompt action, systematic investigation, and coordinated search efforts to ensure the safe return of missing persons and children to their families.