Cow Theft Suspicion Turns Deadly In Bengal Youth Lynched, 4 Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 3 (IANS) A youth was allegedly lynched and another seriously injured after a mob attacked them on suspicion of cow theft in north Bengal's Matigara area on Saturday, the police said.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident, while a search is on for others allegedly involved in the assault and subsequent vandalism.

The incident took place in the early hours on the banks of the Balasan River in the Tarabari area under Matigara police station. According to the police, some youths were passing through the area in a car when local residents noticed them and became suspicious.

The locals allegedly suspected the youths of being involved in cow thefts reported in the area. They chased the vehicle and managed to catch two of the youths, while others reportedly fled. Two vehicles were also seized by the residents.

The situation soon turned violent as a mob allegedly began assaulting the two youths. One of them was beaten severely and died on the spot, the police said. The other youth sustained serious injuries and was found lying on the road.

The incident triggered tension in the area, with the mob allegedly vandalising and setting fire to the two vehicles.

On receiving information, a large police contingent from Matigara police station reached the spot and took steps to bring the situation under control.

The injured youth was rushed to a nearby hospital, where his condition is reported to be critical.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased youth was sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Following the incident, the police launched a search for those involved in the alleged lynching and vandalism. Four people have been arrested so far.

Local residents claimed that incidents of cattle theft had been reported from the area on several occasions, leading to growing anger among villagers. They said the presence of unknown people travelling in a car during the early hours raised suspicion and prompted residents to chase them.

A senior officer of the Siliguri Metropolitan Police said a case had been registered against the arrested persons and others. The officer said an investigation was underway to identify and arrest everyone allegedly involved in the assault, death and vandalism.