War Update: 194 Combat Clashes On Front Lines Over Past Day, Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk Axes Hottest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a situation update as of 08:00 on October 3.

The enemy launched one missile strike and 90 airstrikes, dropping 275 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces used 9,522 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,435 shelling attacks, 33 of them using multiple rocket launchers.

Under Russian fire were Bezsalivka, Koreniok, Tovstodubove, Potapivka, Sopych, Bachivsk, Neskuchne, Ulanove, Volfyne, Malushyne, Buniachyne, Brusky, Kruzhok, Velyka Berizka, Ryzhivka, Havrylova Sloboda, Iskryskivshchyna, Rohizne, Budky, Znob-Novhorodske, Seredyna-Buda, Yastrubshchyna and Kozache in the Sumy region, and Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Buchky and Bleshnia in the Chernihiv region. Pustohorod came under an airstrike.

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces and artillery struck a Russian UAV command post, a staging area for assault groups, a logistics facility, five artillery systems and a command post.

On the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes, the enemy launched three strikes using five guided aerial bombs and carried out 55 shelling attacks, two of them using multiple rocket launchers.

On the Southern Slobozhanshchyna axis, Ukrainian forces repelled eight Russian attacks. The invaders attempted to advance toward Starytsia, Vovchansk, Okhrymivka, Karaichne and Izbytske.

On the Kupiansk axis, the enemy made eight attempts to improve its positions, conducting assault operations toward Radkivka, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Kuryliivka.

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On the Lyman axis, Russian forces attacked eight times toward Drobysheve, Lyman and Novoselivka.

On the Sloviansk axis, the enemy launched four assaults in the areas of Ozerne and Mykolaivka.

On the Kramatorsk axis, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, 21 enemy attacks were recorded. The invaders conducted assault operations near Kostiantynivka and toward Osykove, Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Illinivka, Kindrashivka, Rozkishne, Hruzke and Vilne.

On the Pokrovsk axis, Russian forces launched 19 attacks, attempting to advance toward Dobropillia, Svitlo, Myrne, Serhiivka and Molodetske.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, Russian forces attacked four times toward Kalynivske, Berezove and Myrne.

On the Huliaipole axis, Russian forces attacked seven times, attempting to advance toward Vozdvyzhivka, Ternuvate, Rivne and Hirke.

On the Orikhiv axis, the enemy attacked once toward Pavlivka.

On the Dnipro River axis, Russian forces conducted one assault.

On the Volyn and Polissia axes, no signs of Russian forces forming offensive groupings were detected.