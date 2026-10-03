Five Injured As Russian Forces Attack Izium With Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Izium City Military Administration announced this in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

"Today, October 3, at 07:49, the enemy launched a series of strikes on the city of Izium using attack unmanned aerial vehicles. Strikes were recorded at several locations," the statement said.

In the area of the residential district of the Izium Instrument-Making Plant, a strike hit a warehouse belonging to a processing company, causing a fire.

In the Lower City area, premises and equipment of an enterprise, as well as the windows and roof of an apartment building, were damaged.

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In addition, a Russian drone struck a private residential area in the southwestern part of the city, damaging private homes and causing fires.

Five people are currently known to have been injured. They are receiving medical assistance.

Information about the consequences of the attacks is being clarified.

Illustrative photo: Screenshot from video