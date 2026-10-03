Ukrainian Forces Strike Drone Launch Site In Donetsk Region, Military Targets In Russia's Belgorod Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook.

In the Donetsk region, a site used to store, prepare and launch attack UAVs was struck near Donetsk, while a crossing over the Mokri Yaly River was hit near Novoocheretuvate.

In the Belgorod region, a command post was struck near Novaya Tavolzhanka, while a logistics warehouse was hit near Voznesenivka.

Ukrainian Defense Forces strike Kasta radar, Russian UAV command posts and warehouses

A repair facility belonging to Russian invaders was also struck near Hromivka in the Kherson region.

On September 30 and overnight on October 1, Ukrainian forces struck a site used by Russian forces to store and launch UAVs near Donetsk and an ammunition depot in the Luhansk region.

Illustrative photo: com/MyroslavBiletskyi