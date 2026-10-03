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Four Hurt in Hostomel as Russia, Ukraine Trade Overnight Blows
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine traded overnight attacks on Saturday, wounding people on both sides, officials in each country said.
In the town of Hostomel, northwest of Kyiv, a Russian drone strike injured four people, regional military administration head Timur Tkachenko said on Telegram.
In the capital itself, Russia struck the Pivnichnyi Bridge, the third consecutive day it has targeted key crossings in the city, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.
“Traffic across the bridge from the Left Bank to the Right Bank has currently been blocked,” Klitschko said, stressing that the attack damaged the road surface and overhead trolleybus lines.
Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed the strikes, saying its forces hit Ukrainian infrastructure and a maritime vessel it alleged was supporting Ukraine's armed forces. According to the ministry, overnight drones struck the Pivnichnyi road bridge over the Dnieper River in Kyiv, a logistics center in Hostomel used to store supplies for Ukrainian troops, and a dry cargo ship carrying dual-use goods to the port of Odesa.
On the Russian side, a Ukrainian attack on the Kaluga region damaged apartment buildings and private homes. “several people” suffered minor injuries, Gov. Vladislav Shapsha said on Telegram.
The ministry added that it intercepted 218 Ukrainian drones over several Russian regions and Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014, as well as over the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.
Independent verification of both sides' claims remains difficult because of the ongoing war.
In the town of Hostomel, northwest of Kyiv, a Russian drone strike injured four people, regional military administration head Timur Tkachenko said on Telegram.
In the capital itself, Russia struck the Pivnichnyi Bridge, the third consecutive day it has targeted key crossings in the city, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.
“Traffic across the bridge from the Left Bank to the Right Bank has currently been blocked,” Klitschko said, stressing that the attack damaged the road surface and overhead trolleybus lines.
Russia's Defense Ministry confirmed the strikes, saying its forces hit Ukrainian infrastructure and a maritime vessel it alleged was supporting Ukraine's armed forces. According to the ministry, overnight drones struck the Pivnichnyi road bridge over the Dnieper River in Kyiv, a logistics center in Hostomel used to store supplies for Ukrainian troops, and a dry cargo ship carrying dual-use goods to the port of Odesa.
On the Russian side, a Ukrainian attack on the Kaluga region damaged apartment buildings and private homes. “several people” suffered minor injuries, Gov. Vladislav Shapsha said on Telegram.
The ministry added that it intercepted 218 Ukrainian drones over several Russian regions and Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014, as well as over the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.
Independent verification of both sides' claims remains difficult because of the ongoing war.
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