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Yemen Army Claims 71 Strikes on Houthi Positions in Taiz
(MENAFN) Yemen's army said Saturday it carried out 71 operations against Houthi positions in the southwestern province of Taiz, the latest flare-up in a widening confrontation there.
"Our armed forces carried out 71 precise targeting operations against combat gatherings, military buildups, and reinforcements belonging to the terrorist Houthi militia" in Taiz, army spokesman Col. Majed Abdullah al-Nuzaili said in a statement posted on X.
Al-Nuzaili named the areas hit as al-Aqrood, Sama’, al-Ahkum, al-Akboush, Jabal Rasin, Jabal Jardad, Bani Omar, Bani Bakari, al-Kaawash and al-Athawir.
The operations "resulted in the destruction of a number of hostile transport and support vehicles, the neutralization of militia members, and the stripping of their formations of the ability to continue fighting," he added. He did not give a casualty figure. The Houthi group has not responded to the statement.
The claims follow a violent Friday. Houthi artillery fire on residential neighborhoods in central Taiz wounded six civilians, among them two children and a woman, according to Yemen's state-run news agency.
The army said heavy fighting also erupted with the Houthis on the northern front of Taiz city, without elaborating. It added that it launched dozens of airstrikes on Houthi movements, reinforcements, gatherings and positions across the governorate.
Yemen's Interior Ministry reported the death of Mohammed al-Khawlani, chief of staff of the ministry's Emergency Forces Brigade, who was killed in clashes with the Houthis on the al-Kadha front in Taiz.
The fighting is part of an escalation that began in July, the most extensive since the relative calm that followed the April 2022 truce.
"Our armed forces carried out 71 precise targeting operations against combat gatherings, military buildups, and reinforcements belonging to the terrorist Houthi militia" in Taiz, army spokesman Col. Majed Abdullah al-Nuzaili said in a statement posted on X.
Al-Nuzaili named the areas hit as al-Aqrood, Sama’, al-Ahkum, al-Akboush, Jabal Rasin, Jabal Jardad, Bani Omar, Bani Bakari, al-Kaawash and al-Athawir.
The operations "resulted in the destruction of a number of hostile transport and support vehicles, the neutralization of militia members, and the stripping of their formations of the ability to continue fighting," he added. He did not give a casualty figure. The Houthi group has not responded to the statement.
The claims follow a violent Friday. Houthi artillery fire on residential neighborhoods in central Taiz wounded six civilians, among them two children and a woman, according to Yemen's state-run news agency.
The army said heavy fighting also erupted with the Houthis on the northern front of Taiz city, without elaborating. It added that it launched dozens of airstrikes on Houthi movements, reinforcements, gatherings and positions across the governorate.
Yemen's Interior Ministry reported the death of Mohammed al-Khawlani, chief of staff of the ministry's Emergency Forces Brigade, who was killed in clashes with the Houthis on the al-Kadha front in Taiz.
The fighting is part of an escalation that began in July, the most extensive since the relative calm that followed the April 2022 truce.
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