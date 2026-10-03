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Van Hollen Slams Trump's 10,000-Troop Middle East Surge
(MENAFN) US Sen. Chris Van Hollen on Friday accused President Donald Trump of preparing a major military buildup in the Middle East while hiding service member casualties and waging an “illegal war of choice” in Iran.
“The President, who continues to hide service member casualties, is now sending up to another 10,000 troops to his illegal war of choice in Iran,” Van Hollen wrote on X. “When Trump says he's planning on renewing his war next month, believe him. Congress must cut off funding.”
His remarks followed reports that the Pentagon is readying a third aircraft carrier strike group and more Marine Corps ships for the region, as Trump weighs resuming strikes on Iran after early November's midterm elections.
The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday the deployment could add roughly 9,000 to 10,000 US troops. Officials cited by the newspaper said the ships, fighter jets, Marines and sailors should arrive by the end of November.
“The President, who continues to hide service member casualties, is now sending up to another 10,000 troops to his illegal war of choice in Iran,” Van Hollen wrote on X. “When Trump says he's planning on renewing his war next month, believe him. Congress must cut off funding.”
His remarks followed reports that the Pentagon is readying a third aircraft carrier strike group and more Marine Corps ships for the region, as Trump weighs resuming strikes on Iran after early November's midterm elections.
The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday the deployment could add roughly 9,000 to 10,000 US troops. Officials cited by the newspaper said the ships, fighter jets, Marines and sailors should arrive by the end of November.
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