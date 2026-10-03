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Putin Watches 47,000 Troops Drill in Urals as Center-2026 Peaks
(MENAFN) Vladimir Putin inspected the closing phase of the Center-2026 war games in Russia's Chelyabinsk region on Friday, the Kremlin said. The maneuvers began Monday and end Saturday.
Defense Minister Andrey Belousov and other senior commanders accompanied the Russian president to the training ground. The Kremlin said the drill runs alongside the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) Interaction-2026 command post exercise.
More than 47,000 Russian troops are taking part, with seven foreign states contributing contingents. Over 6,000 personnel from Russia and partner states, plus units of the CSTO's Collective Rapid Reaction Force, are deployed at the Chebarkulsky range.
“I am confident that the results of the Center-2026 and Interaction-2026 exercises, along with the experience gained by the personnel, will enhance our effectiveness in responding to external threats to our countries’ security,” Putin was quoted as saying during the visit.
Afterward, Putin briefly met foreign military attaches attending the drill and held talks with Chelyabinsk Gov. Alexey Tesler.
Defense Minister Andrey Belousov and other senior commanders accompanied the Russian president to the training ground. The Kremlin said the drill runs alongside the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) Interaction-2026 command post exercise.
More than 47,000 Russian troops are taking part, with seven foreign states contributing contingents. Over 6,000 personnel from Russia and partner states, plus units of the CSTO's Collective Rapid Reaction Force, are deployed at the Chebarkulsky range.
“I am confident that the results of the Center-2026 and Interaction-2026 exercises, along with the experience gained by the personnel, will enhance our effectiveness in responding to external threats to our countries’ security,” Putin was quoted as saying during the visit.
Afterward, Putin briefly met foreign military attaches attending the drill and held talks with Chelyabinsk Gov. Alexey Tesler.
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