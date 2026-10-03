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Cuba Braces for 2,070 MW Blackout Gap at Friday Evening Peak

Cuba Braces for 2,070 MW Blackout Gap at Friday Evening Peak


2026-10-03 05:04:25
(MENAFN) Cuba's National Electric System projects a 2,070-megawatt power shortfall during Friday's evening peak, the state-run utility said in an update.

That is 130 MW above the 1,940 MW impact forecast for the previous evening.

The island has endured recurring shortages in recent years, with authorities routinely announcing disruptions and projected peak-hour effects. The outages remain a major worry for households and businesses and can disrupt essential services.

The utility did not say how many customers could be hit, since distribution across the national grid shifts with operating conditions.

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