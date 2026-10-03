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IDAM by Alain Ducasse Presents “The Mastery Series
(MENAFN- Qatar Museums) A celebration of culinary craft, creativity and collaboration
Doha, Qatar – 28 September 2026: IDAM by Alain Ducasse (IDAM), the flagship one-MICHELIN-starred restaurant of the Museum of Islamic Art, presents “The Mastery Series”, a collection of distinctive culinary encounters celebrating accomplished talents and their shared pursuit of creativity and excellence.
Taking place across September and October, the series reflects IDAM’s belief that excellence is nurtured through discovery and collaboration, creating a platform for different traditions, techniques and perspectives across culinary and beverage disciplines.
Fabrice Rosso, Executive Chef of IDAM, said, "The Mastery Series brings together culinary masters who share a deep respect for their craft while giving each collaboration the freedom to create something distinctive. Each edition has its own identity, but they are connected by an exchange of perspectives and the same pursuit of excellence.”
Following the inaugural edition, the series continues with “IDAM x ALBA: MICHELIN-Starred Four-Hand Dinner”, featuring Rosso and ALBA by Raffles Head Chef Cristhian Serraino, recipient of the MICHELIN Young Chef Award at the 2025 ceremony, for two special evenings at IDAM on 1 October and ALBA on 8 October.
The collaboration unites two of Doha’s one-MICHELIN-starred restaurants, pairing IDAM’s distinctive culinary identity with Serraino’s Italian heritage and international experience. The result is a dialogue between two approaches connected by quality, precision and respect for ingredients.
Commenting on the collaboration, Serraino said, "It is a privilege to collaborate with Chef Fabrice and the IDAM team as part of ‘The Mastery Series’. With both ALBA and IDAM recognised with a MICHELIN Star, we share a commitment to quality, precision and memorable dining. Bringing our distinct culinary identities together gives us the opportunity to exchange ideas and create something that reflects the best of both restaurants.”
The “Mastery Series” collaborations embody a wider philosophy: that mastery takes many forms, shaped by dedication, continual exploration and attention to detail. Through the series, IDAM creates experiences beyond conventional dining, inviting guests to discover new perspectives while celebrating the artistry and expertise at the heart of its culinary identity.
For reservations and further information, please visit idamor call +974 4422 4488.
Doha, Qatar – 28 September 2026: IDAM by Alain Ducasse (IDAM), the flagship one-MICHELIN-starred restaurant of the Museum of Islamic Art, presents “The Mastery Series”, a collection of distinctive culinary encounters celebrating accomplished talents and their shared pursuit of creativity and excellence.
Taking place across September and October, the series reflects IDAM’s belief that excellence is nurtured through discovery and collaboration, creating a platform for different traditions, techniques and perspectives across culinary and beverage disciplines.
Fabrice Rosso, Executive Chef of IDAM, said, "The Mastery Series brings together culinary masters who share a deep respect for their craft while giving each collaboration the freedom to create something distinctive. Each edition has its own identity, but they are connected by an exchange of perspectives and the same pursuit of excellence.”
Following the inaugural edition, the series continues with “IDAM x ALBA: MICHELIN-Starred Four-Hand Dinner”, featuring Rosso and ALBA by Raffles Head Chef Cristhian Serraino, recipient of the MICHELIN Young Chef Award at the 2025 ceremony, for two special evenings at IDAM on 1 October and ALBA on 8 October.
The collaboration unites two of Doha’s one-MICHELIN-starred restaurants, pairing IDAM’s distinctive culinary identity with Serraino’s Italian heritage and international experience. The result is a dialogue between two approaches connected by quality, precision and respect for ingredients.
Commenting on the collaboration, Serraino said, "It is a privilege to collaborate with Chef Fabrice and the IDAM team as part of ‘The Mastery Series’. With both ALBA and IDAM recognised with a MICHELIN Star, we share a commitment to quality, precision and memorable dining. Bringing our distinct culinary identities together gives us the opportunity to exchange ideas and create something that reflects the best of both restaurants.”
The “Mastery Series” collaborations embody a wider philosophy: that mastery takes many forms, shaped by dedication, continual exploration and attention to detail. Through the series, IDAM creates experiences beyond conventional dining, inviting guests to discover new perspectives while celebrating the artistry and expertise at the heart of its culinary identity.
For reservations and further information, please visit idamor call +974 4422 4488.
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