Azerbaijan, GCSP Discuss Continuing Cooperation In Research And Education (PHOTO)
The meeting was held as part of Amirbayov's working visit to the Swiss Confederation.
The sides discussed opportunities to continue cooperation on research and educational programs of mutual interest with higher education institutions and think tanks in Azerbaijan.
The meeting was attended by GCSP Executive Director Ambassador Thomas Greminger.
The Geneva Centre for Security Policy is an international educational and research organization specializing in security, peace and diplomacy. The center offers training programs for diplomats, military personnel and civilian professionals, and organizes dialogue platforms and research on current international security issues.
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