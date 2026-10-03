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UAE’s Khaled Al Shehhi retains Asian Games gold medal after defeating compatriot Omar Al Suwaidi in the men’s 62kg final.
(MENAFN- Action Global Communications) UAE’s Khaled Al Shehhi retains Asian Games gold medal after defeating compatriot Omar Al Suwaidi in the men’s 62kg final.
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