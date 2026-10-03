Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

UAE’s Khaled Al Shehhi retains Asian Games gold medal after defeating compatriot Omar Al Suwaidi in the men’s 62kg final.


2026-10-03 05:03:13
(MENAFN- Action Global Communications) UAE’s Khaled Al Shehhi retains Asian Games gold medal after defeating compatriot Omar Al Suwaidi in the men’s 62kg final.

MENAFN03102026002726015076ID1111754493



Action Global Communications

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search