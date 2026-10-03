The Week In Charts: Lower Foodgrain Target, Deficient Rains, Cheaper Stocks

The Indian government has set a foodgrain production target of 373.93 million tonnes (mt) for the 2026-27 crop year, about 0.7% below the record output estimated for 2025-26. The lower target comes amid deficient monsoon rainfall during the kharif season and the threat of El Niño. Foodgrain production had increased 7.7% in 2025-26 and 5.3% in 2024-25.

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