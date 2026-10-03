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Fenerbahce Stay Perfect, Outlast Dubai 76-66 in EuroLeague
(MENAFN) Fenerbahce Tarfin beat Dubai Basketball 76-66 on Friday to stay unbeaten in the EuroLeague with a third straight win. Both sides entered Round 3 at 2-0.
The hosts led 14-10 midway through the first quarter and 26-14 after it, then pushed the margin to 35-20 early in the second. Dubai trimmed it to three before halftime, with Fenerbahce ahead 42-39. After a sluggish third quarter, it was 55-51.
Dubai leveled at 61-61 with 4:45 left, but Fenerbahce clamped down and held them to five more points. Marcus Bingham led the winners with 20 points and eight rebounds. Elie Okobo scored 18 for Dubai, which suffered its first loss of the season.
Barcelona def. Besiktas, 95-82
Barcelona beat Besiktas 95-82 in Istanbul to improve to 2-1. They led 14-8 after five minutes and 25-17 after one quarter. Besiktas closed to 25-22, but Barcelona led 52-40 at halftime and 77-62 entering the fourth. A 83-73 scare with five minutes left was as close as the hosts got.
Kevin Punter scored 16 for Barcelona, with Umoja Gibson adding 15. Scottie Wilbekin had a game-high 17 for Besiktas, now 1-2.
The hosts led 14-10 midway through the first quarter and 26-14 after it, then pushed the margin to 35-20 early in the second. Dubai trimmed it to three before halftime, with Fenerbahce ahead 42-39. After a sluggish third quarter, it was 55-51.
Dubai leveled at 61-61 with 4:45 left, but Fenerbahce clamped down and held them to five more points. Marcus Bingham led the winners with 20 points and eight rebounds. Elie Okobo scored 18 for Dubai, which suffered its first loss of the season.
Barcelona def. Besiktas, 95-82
Barcelona beat Besiktas 95-82 in Istanbul to improve to 2-1. They led 14-8 after five minutes and 25-17 after one quarter. Besiktas closed to 25-22, but Barcelona led 52-40 at halftime and 77-62 entering the fourth. A 83-73 scare with five minutes left was as close as the hosts got.
Kevin Punter scored 16 for Barcelona, with Umoja Gibson adding 15. Scottie Wilbekin had a game-high 17 for Besiktas, now 1-2.
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