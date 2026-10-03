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Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon Pays Tributes on Gandhi Jayanti, Stresses That Bapu’s Vision of Swachhata and Self-Reliance Realized Under PM Modi
(MENAFN- Liker Series) Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon Pays Tributes on Gandhi Jayanti, Stresses That Bapu’s Vision of Swachhata and Self-Reliance Realized Under PM Modi
NEW DELHI: On the solemn and inspiring occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon, National Secretary General of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), paid glowing tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, remembering his timeless ideals of truth, non-violence, and social upliftment.
In a special statement issued to the media, Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon emphasized that Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of a clean, self-reliant (Atmanirbhar), and empowered India is truly being translated into ground reality today through the visionary governance and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted that national missions such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the aggressive push for indigenous development directly echo Bapu’s core philosophy of grassroots sanitation and economic self-sufficiency.
"Mahatma Gandhi taught us the unmatched power of public service, simplicity, and collective responsibility. Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, those very ideals are being implemented at scale, ensuring that development reaches the last person in the line," Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon stated.
Highlighting the relevance of Bapu's teachings in contemporary public life, he urged citizens to rededicate themselves to the values of national unity, social harmony, and civic duty. Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon concluded by calling upon party cadres and the public to honor Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy not just through words, but by actively participating in nation-building and fostering a cleaner, stronger, and more inclusive India.
NEW DELHI: On the solemn and inspiring occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon, National Secretary General of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), paid glowing tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, remembering his timeless ideals of truth, non-violence, and social upliftment.
In a special statement issued to the media, Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon emphasized that Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of a clean, self-reliant (Atmanirbhar), and empowered India is truly being translated into ground reality today through the visionary governance and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted that national missions such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the aggressive push for indigenous development directly echo Bapu’s core philosophy of grassroots sanitation and economic self-sufficiency.
"Mahatma Gandhi taught us the unmatched power of public service, simplicity, and collective responsibility. Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, those very ideals are being implemented at scale, ensuring that development reaches the last person in the line," Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon stated.
Highlighting the relevance of Bapu's teachings in contemporary public life, he urged citizens to rededicate themselves to the values of national unity, social harmony, and civic duty. Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon concluded by calling upon party cadres and the public to honor Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy not just through words, but by actively participating in nation-building and fostering a cleaner, stronger, and more inclusive India.
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