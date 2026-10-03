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Power, water and resilience reshape the future of African mining
(MENAFN- APO Group) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, September 30, 2026/ -- ESI Africa’s Powering Mines & Industry Volume examines the infrastructure decisions that are now critical to competitive and sustainable mining operations.
Energy security may dominate conversations around African mining operations, but power is only one part of a bigger infrastructure challenge.
Reliable electricity, affordable energy, secure water supply, effective rehabilitation and access to investment are interconnected considerations for mines looking to protect production while responding to sustainability, regulatory and cost pressures.
These issues sit at the centre of ESI Africa’s Powering Mines & Industry Volume, bringing together industry analysis and practical perspectives on the infrastructure realities shaping mining operations.
Published by ESI Africa, part of VUKA Group, the volume explores the technologies, strategies and partnerships influencing energy, water and long-term operational resilience.
Explore Powering Mines & Industry Volume (
The mine resilience equation is getting more complex
For energy-intensive operations, security of supply and affordability directly affect productivity and competitiveness. At the same time, water scarcity, rehabilitation requirements and infrastructure constraints are pushing water management further into strategic planning.
Three ESI Africa webinars explore these challenges from practical operational perspectives.
1.Powering Zimbabwe’s mines: Closing the energy gap, enabling energy continuity and cost certainty
This webinar will bring together mining and energy stakeholders to discuss practical solutions for powering Zimbabwe's mining future and explore the investments, partnerships, and policy frameworks needed to close the energy gap. Register for the webinar (
2.From pit to plant: Scalable mine water rehabilitation and reuse
Explore approaches to managing mine water across the operational lifecycle, with a focus on scalable rehabilitation and reuse. Watch on-demand (
3.From water risk to water resilience
Explore how water-intensive organisations can move from identifying supply risk to implementing practical resilience strategies. Watch on-demand (
Zimbabwe puts the power-mining relationship into focus
The relationship between energy capacity and mining development moves from digital discussion to an in-person platform in Harare this November.
The C&I Energy + Storage Summit Zimbabwe takes place on 17 November 2026 at Rainbow Towers, Harare, co-located with Zimbabwe Mining Week.
The one-day summit brings together mining companies, energy users, developers, investors, policymakers and solution providers to explore renewable energy, storage, project development, finance, cost containment and secure power supply.
For Zimbabwe’s mining industry, these are fundamental commercial questions. New production and industrial growth depend on the infrastructure needed to develop mineral resources reliably and competitively.
Explore C&I Energy + Storage Summit Zimbabwe (
Energy security may dominate conversations around African mining operations, but power is only one part of a bigger infrastructure challenge.
Reliable electricity, affordable energy, secure water supply, effective rehabilitation and access to investment are interconnected considerations for mines looking to protect production while responding to sustainability, regulatory and cost pressures.
These issues sit at the centre of ESI Africa’s Powering Mines & Industry Volume, bringing together industry analysis and practical perspectives on the infrastructure realities shaping mining operations.
Published by ESI Africa, part of VUKA Group, the volume explores the technologies, strategies and partnerships influencing energy, water and long-term operational resilience.
Explore Powering Mines & Industry Volume (
The mine resilience equation is getting more complex
For energy-intensive operations, security of supply and affordability directly affect productivity and competitiveness. At the same time, water scarcity, rehabilitation requirements and infrastructure constraints are pushing water management further into strategic planning.
Three ESI Africa webinars explore these challenges from practical operational perspectives.
1.Powering Zimbabwe’s mines: Closing the energy gap, enabling energy continuity and cost certainty
This webinar will bring together mining and energy stakeholders to discuss practical solutions for powering Zimbabwe's mining future and explore the investments, partnerships, and policy frameworks needed to close the energy gap. Register for the webinar (
2.From pit to plant: Scalable mine water rehabilitation and reuse
Explore approaches to managing mine water across the operational lifecycle, with a focus on scalable rehabilitation and reuse. Watch on-demand (
3.From water risk to water resilience
Explore how water-intensive organisations can move from identifying supply risk to implementing practical resilience strategies. Watch on-demand (
Zimbabwe puts the power-mining relationship into focus
The relationship between energy capacity and mining development moves from digital discussion to an in-person platform in Harare this November.
The C&I Energy + Storage Summit Zimbabwe takes place on 17 November 2026 at Rainbow Towers, Harare, co-located with Zimbabwe Mining Week.
The one-day summit brings together mining companies, energy users, developers, investors, policymakers and solution providers to explore renewable energy, storage, project development, finance, cost containment and secure power supply.
For Zimbabwe’s mining industry, these are fundamental commercial questions. New production and industrial growth depend on the infrastructure needed to develop mineral resources reliably and competitively.
Explore C&I Energy + Storage Summit Zimbabwe (
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