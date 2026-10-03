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Zelenskyy Warns Putin Will Ramp Up Strikes Before US Midterms
(MENAFN) Russia is likely to step up attacks on Ukraine as the US midterm elections near, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday.
In an interview with Spanish daily El Pais, Zelenskyy said Vladimir Putin wants to show he is undeterred by Western sanctions or European pressure.
“Putin will escalate closer to elections to show that he's so strong and he isn't afraid of Europeans, doesn't feel sanctions and of course he gives his messages all over the United States,” he said, referring to the Nov. 3 midterms.
He said he told US negotiators that Russia would intensify strikes around the vote, especially on civilians. “They want Ukrainians and especially from the capital, to leave the capital,” he said, stressing Kyiv remains strong despite the attacks.
Russia is hitting Ukraine around the clock, he said, with hundreds of drones launched daily. He argued Moscow's strategy aims to push Ukraine into “chaos,” while Kyiv seeks added funding and adapts its approach to the war, which has run since February 2022.
Zelenskyy also accused China and India of helping Russia evade sanctions and supplying machinery, and claimed Iran is aiding Moscow with expertise and technology, particularly for drones.
In an interview with Spanish daily El Pais, Zelenskyy said Vladimir Putin wants to show he is undeterred by Western sanctions or European pressure.
“Putin will escalate closer to elections to show that he's so strong and he isn't afraid of Europeans, doesn't feel sanctions and of course he gives his messages all over the United States,” he said, referring to the Nov. 3 midterms.
He said he told US negotiators that Russia would intensify strikes around the vote, especially on civilians. “They want Ukrainians and especially from the capital, to leave the capital,” he said, stressing Kyiv remains strong despite the attacks.
Russia is hitting Ukraine around the clock, he said, with hundreds of drones launched daily. He argued Moscow's strategy aims to push Ukraine into “chaos,” while Kyiv seeks added funding and adapts its approach to the war, which has run since February 2022.
Zelenskyy also accused China and India of helping Russia evade sanctions and supplying machinery, and claimed Iran is aiding Moscow with expertise and technology, particularly for drones.
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