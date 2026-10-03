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Kim's Sister Fires Back at Seoul Over DMZ Mine Blasts
(MENAFN) Pyongyang on Friday rejected Seoul's claim that North Korean mines seriously wounded South Korean soldiers in the Demilitarized Zone, a state news agency reported.
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, called the allegation of deliberate mine-laying “groundless.” She urged Seoul to stop attempts to “tarnish the image” of North Korea.
South Korea said that on Sept. 21, blasts from North Korean mines inside the 4-km (2.5-mile) wide border zone running across the Korean Peninsula injured three of its soldiers, two seriously. Its military demanded an apology from the North.
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, called the allegation of deliberate mine-laying “groundless.” She urged Seoul to stop attempts to “tarnish the image” of North Korea.
South Korea said that on Sept. 21, blasts from North Korean mines inside the 4-km (2.5-mile) wide border zone running across the Korean Peninsula injured three of its soldiers, two seriously. Its military demanded an apology from the North.
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