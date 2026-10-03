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Yemen Army Claims 1,540 Houthi Fighters Hit in 24-Hour Blitz
(MENAFN) Yemen's army said Friday it carried out 474 operations against Houthi targets on multiple fronts over the past 24 hours, killing or wounding 1,540 members of the group.
Military spokesman Majed Abdullah al-Nazili said warplanes, drones, artillery, missiles and rocket launchers struck Houthi positions, movements, reinforcements and military capabilities. Fronts included southern Haradh, the coast, Kitaf, Al-Jawf, Marib, Al-Bayda, Lahj, Sanaa and Saada, with Taiz the main focus.
Nazili claimed most casualties occurred on the Taiz fronts and that 216 military vehicles and other assets were destroyed or damaged. He also claimed the operations stopped Houthi advances in Taiz and denied the group a ground breakthrough.
Earlier Friday, the army said its warplanes flew 20 strikes on Houthi movements and reinforcements in Taiz, while government forces reported hits on high-value targets in Sanaa and Saada. On Wednesday, it reported 468 operations on three fronts.
The fighting is part of an escalation that began in July, the broadest since a 2022 truce brought relative calm. Yemen has been in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in 2015 backing the internationally recognized government.
Military spokesman Majed Abdullah al-Nazili said warplanes, drones, artillery, missiles and rocket launchers struck Houthi positions, movements, reinforcements and military capabilities. Fronts included southern Haradh, the coast, Kitaf, Al-Jawf, Marib, Al-Bayda, Lahj, Sanaa and Saada, with Taiz the main focus.
Nazili claimed most casualties occurred on the Taiz fronts and that 216 military vehicles and other assets were destroyed or damaged. He also claimed the operations stopped Houthi advances in Taiz and denied the group a ground breakthrough.
Earlier Friday, the army said its warplanes flew 20 strikes on Houthi movements and reinforcements in Taiz, while government forces reported hits on high-value targets in Sanaa and Saada. On Wednesday, it reported 468 operations on three fronts.
The fighting is part of an escalation that began in July, the broadest since a 2022 truce brought relative calm. Yemen has been in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in 2015 backing the internationally recognized government.
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