403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gold Steady Amid PCE Relief, Tightening Expectations Cap Gains
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Gold was slightly higher on Thursday as softer US inflation reports lowered expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in October. The US PCE price index rose 0.3% in August, below the 0.4% forecast, while core PCE increased 0.2%, also coming in below expectations for a 0.3% gain. That led to a decrease in the odds of an interest rate hike in October to less than 40%, providing support to the metal.
However, US Treasury yields remain elevated, limiting gains, along with the strong dollar. A rise in oil prices kept inflation concerns present. At the same time, a December rate increase is still priced in, which could keep the metal under strain.
Looking ahead, traders keep a close eye on Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report and remarks from Fed policymakers ahead of the Federal Reserve’s October meeting. A softer reading or messaging could push yields down and support gold, while stronger data could pressure the yellow metal. Oil prices and Middle East tensions remain near-term risks.
However, US Treasury yields remain elevated, limiting gains, along with the strong dollar. A rise in oil prices kept inflation concerns present. At the same time, a December rate increase is still priced in, which could keep the metal under strain.
Looking ahead, traders keep a close eye on Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report and remarks from Fed policymakers ahead of the Federal Reserve’s October meeting. A softer reading or messaging could push yields down and support gold, while stronger data could pressure the yellow metal. Oil prices and Middle East tensions remain near-term risks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment