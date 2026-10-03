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Dubai office sales rise 62% in September to AED 1.85 billion
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) AED 1.85 billion in office property sales across 419 transactions in September, marking a month-on-month increase of approximately 62% in value and 28.5% in volume, according to an analysis of Dubai Land Department data by Al Masdar Al Akari.
The figures compare with AED 1.14 billion across 326 transactions in August. On an annual basis, transaction volumes rose 7.4% from 390 deals in September 2025, while sales values increased by approximately 54% from AED 1.2 billion.
Off-plan offices accounted for 265 transactions worth AED 1.32 billion in September, while ready offices recorded 154 transactions totalling AED 525.5 million.
Off-plan offices lead sales
Total office sales reached approximately AED 20.16 billion across 3,695 transactions in the first nine months of 2026, according to the analysis.
Off-plan offices accounted for the larger share, with 2,363 transactions worth AED 16.13 billion, representing approximately 64% of transaction volumes and 80% of sales values. Ready offices recorded 1,332 transactions totalling AED 4.03 billion, accounting for the remaining 36% of volumes and 20% of values.
Business Bay led office sales during the nine-month period, recording 1,100 transactions worth more than AED 9.9 billion. The district accounted for approximately 29.8% of transactions and 49% of total sales value.
AED 2 million–5 million bracket tops transactions
Deals valued between AED 2 million and AED 5 million made up the largest share of office transactions in the first nine months of the year, at 40.6%. Transactions valued between AED 1 million and AED 2 million followed with a 28.2% share.
Deals below AED 1 million accounted for 8.2% of transactions, while those between AED 5 million and AED 10 million represented 9.6%. Transactions in the AED 10 million–20 million bracket accounted for 6.6%, and deals above AED 20 million made up 6.9%.
September rebound
Off-plan office sales recovered in September following a decline in August. July recorded 244 transactions worth AED 903.4 million, before activity eased to 188 transactions valued at AED 806.1 million in August. Sales then rose to 265 transactions worth AED 1.32 billion in September.
An earlier analysis released by Al Masdar Al Akari in July showed that off-plan office sales reached approximately AED 13.1 billion in the first half of 2026, exceeding the combined total for the previous seven years. Between 2019 and 2025, off-plan office sales totalled AED 5.48 billion across 1,821 transactions.
The figures compare with AED 1.14 billion across 326 transactions in August. On an annual basis, transaction volumes rose 7.4% from 390 deals in September 2025, while sales values increased by approximately 54% from AED 1.2 billion.
Off-plan offices accounted for 265 transactions worth AED 1.32 billion in September, while ready offices recorded 154 transactions totalling AED 525.5 million.
Off-plan offices lead sales
Total office sales reached approximately AED 20.16 billion across 3,695 transactions in the first nine months of 2026, according to the analysis.
Off-plan offices accounted for the larger share, with 2,363 transactions worth AED 16.13 billion, representing approximately 64% of transaction volumes and 80% of sales values. Ready offices recorded 1,332 transactions totalling AED 4.03 billion, accounting for the remaining 36% of volumes and 20% of values.
Business Bay led office sales during the nine-month period, recording 1,100 transactions worth more than AED 9.9 billion. The district accounted for approximately 29.8% of transactions and 49% of total sales value.
AED 2 million–5 million bracket tops transactions
Deals valued between AED 2 million and AED 5 million made up the largest share of office transactions in the first nine months of the year, at 40.6%. Transactions valued between AED 1 million and AED 2 million followed with a 28.2% share.
Deals below AED 1 million accounted for 8.2% of transactions, while those between AED 5 million and AED 10 million represented 9.6%. Transactions in the AED 10 million–20 million bracket accounted for 6.6%, and deals above AED 20 million made up 6.9%.
September rebound
Off-plan office sales recovered in September following a decline in August. July recorded 244 transactions worth AED 903.4 million, before activity eased to 188 transactions valued at AED 806.1 million in August. Sales then rose to 265 transactions worth AED 1.32 billion in September.
An earlier analysis released by Al Masdar Al Akari in July showed that off-plan office sales reached approximately AED 13.1 billion in the first half of 2026, exceeding the combined total for the previous seven years. Between 2019 and 2025, off-plan office sales totalled AED 5.48 billion across 1,821 transactions.
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