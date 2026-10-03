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Houthi Projectile Hits Najran School in Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN) A projectile fired by Yemen's Houthi group struck a school in the southern Saudi city of Najran on Friday, causing material damage, a Saudi press agency reported, citing a Civil Defense spokesman.
Emergency teams responded after a "hostile projectile" launched by the Houthis landed in the area, the spokesman said. Standard procedures for such incidents were carried out.
Earlier, the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognized government said it intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles the Houthis fired toward Khamis Mushait.
Saudi Arabia has led that coalition against the Houthis since March 2015. The group has held Sanaa and several provinces since September 2014.
Emergency teams responded after a "hostile projectile" launched by the Houthis landed in the area, the spokesman said. Standard procedures for such incidents were carried out.
Earlier, the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognized government said it intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles the Houthis fired toward Khamis Mushait.
Saudi Arabia has led that coalition against the Houthis since March 2015. The group has held Sanaa and several provinces since September 2014.
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