403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Fire Kills Teen in Kobar, Palestinian Officials Say
(MENAFN) A Palestinian was killed and others wounded Friday evening by Israeli occupiers in Kobar, north of Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank, Palestinian authorities said.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said the General Authority for Civil Affairs told it that Bahaa Sami Amin al-Natsheh, 19, died of critical wounds after being shot in Kobar.
A Palestinian news agency reported the Israeli army is withholding his body and blocked Palestinian ambulance crews from reaching several injured people, leaving their condition unknown. It added that another Palestinian was hit in the head by a tear gas canister during a raid on the town.
Separately, data from the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission showed Israeli occupiers carried out 647 attacks across the occupied West Bank in September, killing three Palestinians.
Per official Palestinian figures, about 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, in 194 settlements and roughly 400 outposts.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said the General Authority for Civil Affairs told it that Bahaa Sami Amin al-Natsheh, 19, died of critical wounds after being shot in Kobar.
A Palestinian news agency reported the Israeli army is withholding his body and blocked Palestinian ambulance crews from reaching several injured people, leaving their condition unknown. It added that another Palestinian was hit in the head by a tear gas canister during a raid on the town.
Separately, data from the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission showed Israeli occupiers carried out 647 attacks across the occupied West Bank in September, killing three Palestinians.
Per official Palestinian figures, about 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, in 194 settlements and roughly 400 outposts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment