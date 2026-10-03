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Taiz Shelling Kills Infant, Woman; Houthis Blamed
(MENAFN) At least two civilians, including a 14-day-old infant, were killed and seven wounded Friday in separate shelling attacks across Taiz province that were blamed on Yemen's Houthi group.
The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms said a woman died when a shell hit a home in the Al-Turbah area. It separately reported that the infant was killed and a 2½-year-old child hurt in shelling of Al-Dhabab in rural Taiz.
Its field team identified the infant as Mohammed Muheeb Saeed Abdo Qassem, brought dead to Al-Thawra General Hospital with shrapnel wounds to the head. The injured child, Ahmed Aref Abdo Qassem, suffered shrapnel wounds to multiple body parts.
Local sources told the state-run Saba news agency that Houthi artillery also hit residential areas in the Old Airport and Wadi al-Qadi neighborhoods of Taiz city, wounding six civilians, damaging homes and spreading panic. The Houthis did not comment.
Earlier Friday, the Yemeni army reported intense clashes on Taiz city's northern front and said its warplanes flew 20 strikes in three hours on Houthi targets in Humair, Bani Bakari, Samea, Al-Aqrud, 60th Street, Al-Amour, Midi Bani Hassan and Al-Wazi’iyah. Government forces announced strikes on “high-value targets” in Sanaa and 11 targets in Saada. Air defenses said they downed Houthi suicide drones over Aden.
This is the broadest escalation since Sept. 10, when the Houthis seized Mokha near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The surge began in July, the largest since the 2022 truce. In September, the group took several key locations in Al Hudaydah and Taiz, including Mokha, and advanced to Mayun Island. Yemen has been at war since the Houthis seized Sanaa in 2014; a Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015.
The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms said a woman died when a shell hit a home in the Al-Turbah area. It separately reported that the infant was killed and a 2½-year-old child hurt in shelling of Al-Dhabab in rural Taiz.
Its field team identified the infant as Mohammed Muheeb Saeed Abdo Qassem, brought dead to Al-Thawra General Hospital with shrapnel wounds to the head. The injured child, Ahmed Aref Abdo Qassem, suffered shrapnel wounds to multiple body parts.
Local sources told the state-run Saba news agency that Houthi artillery also hit residential areas in the Old Airport and Wadi al-Qadi neighborhoods of Taiz city, wounding six civilians, damaging homes and spreading panic. The Houthis did not comment.
Earlier Friday, the Yemeni army reported intense clashes on Taiz city's northern front and said its warplanes flew 20 strikes in three hours on Houthi targets in Humair, Bani Bakari, Samea, Al-Aqrud, 60th Street, Al-Amour, Midi Bani Hassan and Al-Wazi’iyah. Government forces announced strikes on “high-value targets” in Sanaa and 11 targets in Saada. Air defenses said they downed Houthi suicide drones over Aden.
This is the broadest escalation since Sept. 10, when the Houthis seized Mokha near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The surge began in July, the largest since the 2022 truce. In September, the group took several key locations in Al Hudaydah and Taiz, including Mokha, and advanced to Mayun Island. Yemen has been at war since the Houthis seized Sanaa in 2014; a Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015.
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