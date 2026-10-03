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Tanker Hit by Unknown Projectile in Strait of Hormuz, Fire Out
(MENAFN) A tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said. The origin of the projectile has not been identified.
The vessel's master reported that the tanker was hit during an outbound transit at 1122GMT. The strike caused a small fire and a blackout aboard the tanker, UKMTO said. The fire was later extinguished and the vessel is now underway, the agency said.
No casualties or environmental impact were reported in connection with the incident, according to the agency. Authorities are investigating the incident, and UKMTO urged vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.
The vessel's master reported that the tanker was hit during an outbound transit at 1122GMT. The strike caused a small fire and a blackout aboard the tanker, UKMTO said. The fire was later extinguished and the vessel is now underway, the agency said.
No casualties or environmental impact were reported in connection with the incident, according to the agency. Authorities are investigating the incident, and UKMTO urged vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.
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