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Iraq Opens Najaf Skies to 40 Daily Iranian Flights — Minus Mahan
(MENAFN) Iraq on Friday announced a deal letting Iranian airlines run up to 40 daily flights to and from Najaf International Airport, excluding Mahan Air, an Iraqi news agency reported.
Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi welcomed what he called a positive US response and cooperation in granting the exemption, saying it would ease travel for patients, pilgrims and tourists.
“Air travel does not merely represent transportation between two airports, but rather a bridge of communication between peoples,” he said. He added that Iraq conducts foreign relations in its people's interests and seeks balanced, positive ties.
Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said resuming flights to Iran supports an Iraqi-US partnership built on mutual respect, and welcomed US understanding of religious freedom and visitor access to holy sites.
The announcement followed Iran's call a day earlier for Iraq to lift flight restrictions, which it said hurt pilgrims, patients, students and businesspeople. Tehran blamed US sanctions.
Mahan Air, a privately operated Iranian carrier, has been under US sanctions since 2011. The US Treasury designated it for allegedly providing financial, material and technological support to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force.
Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi welcomed what he called a positive US response and cooperation in granting the exemption, saying it would ease travel for patients, pilgrims and tourists.
“Air travel does not merely represent transportation between two airports, but rather a bridge of communication between peoples,” he said. He added that Iraq conducts foreign relations in its people's interests and seeks balanced, positive ties.
Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said resuming flights to Iran supports an Iraqi-US partnership built on mutual respect, and welcomed US understanding of religious freedom and visitor access to holy sites.
The announcement followed Iran's call a day earlier for Iraq to lift flight restrictions, which it said hurt pilgrims, patients, students and businesspeople. Tehran blamed US sanctions.
Mahan Air, a privately operated Iranian carrier, has been under US sanctions since 2011. The US Treasury designated it for allegedly providing financial, material and technological support to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force.
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