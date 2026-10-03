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Pentagon Fast-Tracks Counter-Drone Defenses in New Hegseth Memo
(MENAFN) The Pentagon on Friday issued a memorandum to speed the “lawful, safe, and effective” use of counter-unmanned aircraft systems across the department.
Titled Accelerating Employment of Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems to Protect American Airspace Sovereignty, it orders the Defense Department to remove “unnecessary” administrative and procedural barriers that can delay counter-drone capabilities for forces, installations and other assets. Approval authorities must treat delays in fielding c-UAS capabilities as an “operational risk.”
“This memorandum directs the Department to accept prudent risks, identify approval paths early, staff them fast, standardize them across the Department, and elevate them when they stall,” Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote in the memorandum.
Officials must reuse earlier approvals, testing data and established risk mitigations in comparable decisions. Where tests show risks are low or manageable, interim, conditional or time-limited approvals may be used. Any denial of a request must include a documented rationale and go to Joint Interagency Task Force-401, or JIATF-401.
Titled Accelerating Employment of Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems to Protect American Airspace Sovereignty, it orders the Defense Department to remove “unnecessary” administrative and procedural barriers that can delay counter-drone capabilities for forces, installations and other assets. Approval authorities must treat delays in fielding c-UAS capabilities as an “operational risk.”
“This memorandum directs the Department to accept prudent risks, identify approval paths early, staff them fast, standardize them across the Department, and elevate them when they stall,” Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote in the memorandum.
Officials must reuse earlier approvals, testing data and established risk mitigations in comparable decisions. Where tests show risks are low or manageable, interim, conditional or time-limited approvals may be used. Any denial of a request must include a documented rationale and go to Joint Interagency Task Force-401, or JIATF-401.
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