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Flydubai Halts Tel Aviv Flights After Cockpit Altercation
(MENAFN) Flydubai has temporarily suspended flights to Tel Aviv at the request of authorities after this week's cockpit incident, CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said Friday.
“At the request of the authorities, we have temporarily suspended operations to Tel Aviv until further notice,” he said in a statement carried by the Dubai Media Office. He added that teams are helping affected passengers reach their destinations.
Al Ghaith updated the status of flight FZ1073, which was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Sept. 30 when it diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, after a “safety incident in the flight deck.” All 172 passengers and crew are safe and being supported. The injured captain has returned to the UAE after medical clearance.
He praised the pilots “who secured the aircraft and landed it safely,” along with cabin crew and passengers who helped, and thanked Saudi authorities for their “swift and professional response,” as well as UAE authorities and others. The plane made an emergency landing Wednesday at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk. Airport officials said the captain and first officer were hospitalized.
A full investigation led by the relevant authorities, supported by Flydubai, is underway.
“I know there are many questions about what happened on board FZ1073,” Al Ghaith said, stressing that “it is important that we allow this process to establish the facts.”
Flydubai said “an altercation occurred in the flight deck” and that crew secured the aircraft before the diversion. UAE authorities said Thursday the inquiry will examine whether the altercation was linked to “terrorist activity” or involved prior planning or direction.
“At the request of the authorities, we have temporarily suspended operations to Tel Aviv until further notice,” he said in a statement carried by the Dubai Media Office. He added that teams are helping affected passengers reach their destinations.
Al Ghaith updated the status of flight FZ1073, which was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Sept. 30 when it diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, after a “safety incident in the flight deck.” All 172 passengers and crew are safe and being supported. The injured captain has returned to the UAE after medical clearance.
He praised the pilots “who secured the aircraft and landed it safely,” along with cabin crew and passengers who helped, and thanked Saudi authorities for their “swift and professional response,” as well as UAE authorities and others. The plane made an emergency landing Wednesday at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk. Airport officials said the captain and first officer were hospitalized.
A full investigation led by the relevant authorities, supported by Flydubai, is underway.
“I know there are many questions about what happened on board FZ1073,” Al Ghaith said, stressing that “it is important that we allow this process to establish the facts.”
Flydubai said “an altercation occurred in the flight deck” and that crew secured the aircraft before the diversion. UAE authorities said Thursday the inquiry will examine whether the altercation was linked to “terrorist activity” or involved prior planning or direction.
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