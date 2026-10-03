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Sudan's Army Seizes Al-Mazroub, Eyes Road Into West Kordofan
(MENAFN) The Sudanese army took full control of Al-Mazroub in North Kordofan state on Friday after fighting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a military spokesman said.
“The Sudanese army has taken full control of Al-Mazroub after battles with the Rapid Support Forces,” Mohamed Deidan, spokesman for the army's special forces, told media.
He called the capture a key step in cutting RSF supply lines, since the town links North and West Kordofan, and a major turning point in the region's fighting. Al-Mazroub sits in northwestern North Kordofan, about 90 kilometers (56 miles) west of Bara.
The local Dar Hamar Emergency Response Room also confirmed the capture. Its spokesman, Azzam Hamed, told Anadolu that taking Al-Mazroub “opens the road for the army to enter West Kordofan state.” Soldiers posted videos on social media announcing control of the town.
On Sept. 26, the army said it captured Um Sharo, a day after declaring control of Sodari and claiming heavy RSF losses. It has recently reported broad gains across North Kordofan, announcing control of 11 areas. Clashes in North, West and South Kordofan have run since Oct. 25 last year.
Sudan's war between the army and the RSF began in April 2023, killing tens of thousands and displacing around 13 million, according to UN and international estimates.
“The Sudanese army has taken full control of Al-Mazroub after battles with the Rapid Support Forces,” Mohamed Deidan, spokesman for the army's special forces, told media.
He called the capture a key step in cutting RSF supply lines, since the town links North and West Kordofan, and a major turning point in the region's fighting. Al-Mazroub sits in northwestern North Kordofan, about 90 kilometers (56 miles) west of Bara.
The local Dar Hamar Emergency Response Room also confirmed the capture. Its spokesman, Azzam Hamed, told Anadolu that taking Al-Mazroub “opens the road for the army to enter West Kordofan state.” Soldiers posted videos on social media announcing control of the town.
On Sept. 26, the army said it captured Um Sharo, a day after declaring control of Sodari and claiming heavy RSF losses. It has recently reported broad gains across North Kordofan, announcing control of 11 areas. Clashes in North, West and South Kordofan have run since Oct. 25 last year.
Sudan's war between the army and the RSF began in April 2023, killing tens of thousands and displacing around 13 million, according to UN and international estimates.
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